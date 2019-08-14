When is Last Christmas released, who's in the cast with Emilia Clarke and is there a trailer?

Last Christmas looks to be the festive film of the year. Picture: Last Christmas Official/Instagram

By Alice Dear

The trailer for Emma Thompson’s romcom Last Christmas has been released, and it looks to be a festive hit.

A new festive film is on the way, starring Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson, who also wrote the script.

The film is based around the songs of the late George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day in 2016.

The film tells the story of a problematic young woman – Kate – living in London, whose life continues to intertwine with hunky homeless shelter worker Tom.

From the release date to the cast to the trailer, here’s everything you need to know:

Last Christmas stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. Picture: Last Christmas Official/Instagram

When is Last Christmas released?

While the trailer has just dropped, fans will have to wait for the festive season to come around before they can see the film in cinemas.

Last Christmas will be out November 8th.

Who stars in Last Christmas?

Emilia Clarke, of Game Of Thrones fame, plays the lead role of Kate, while her love interest Tom is played by actor Henry Golding.

Writer Emma Thompson stars as Kate’s mother, Adelia, and Michelle Yeoh – famous for Crazy Rich Asians – is Kate’s boss in the festive pop-up she works in.

Emma Thompson wrote the script, and also stars as Kate's mother. Picture: Last Christmas Official/Instagram

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for Last Christmas was released on 14th August, to give people a sneak peek of the must-see Christmas film of 2019.

You can see the trailer at the top of this page.

In the trailer, we see Kate struggle with everyday life in London, as her sister appears to kick her out of her flat, her boss continues to mock her work ethic and a bird poo on her face during her first encounter with Tom.