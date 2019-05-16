When is Maleficent 2 out, who's in the cast with Angelina Jolie and what's the Disney movie about?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives in cinemas later this year so here's everything you need to know about Angelina's Disney return...

Disney fans can rejoice because Angelina Jolie is back as the Sleeping Beauty anti-villain in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”.

Five years after the original “Maleficent” hit our cinema screens, the whole cast will be returning to the fairy kingdom once more.

And with the new trailer teasing another dramatic showdown, here’s everything you need to know about Maleficent 2...

When is Maleficent 2 out?

The much-anticipated film is due to released in UK cinemas on 18 October 2019.

Who’s in the cast?

Angelina Jolie is reprising her role as Maleficent alongside Elle Fanning who plays Princess Aurora - aka Sleeping Beauty.

Here’s your first look at Angelina Jolie & Elle Fanning as Maleficent & Aurora on the set of “Maleficent II.” pic.twitter.com/oxdrCaiRh3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 29, 2018

Joining them in the film is a few familiar faces including Sam Riley as Maleficent’s companion Diaval, while Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville and Juno Temple are back as fairies.

In the trailer, Michelle Pfeiffer can also be seen taking her throne as Queen Ingrith while Robert Linsday will play King John.

Meanwhile, Aurora’s true love Prince Phillip will no longer be played by Brenton Thwaites, but by newcomer Harris Dickinson.

It’s also been confirmed that Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Jenn Murray and David Gyasi will also join the cast but their roles are yet to be revealed.

Angelina Jolie is returning to the dark side. Picture: Disney

What's Maleficent 2 about?

If you managed to watch the first film back in 2014, you’ll know that it wasn’t exactly like the original Disney tale.

Turning the children’s story of Sleeping Beauty on it’s head, Maleficent was less of an ‘evil queen’ and actually became a mother figure to Aurora as she helped her secure her rightful place on the throne

Disney have since revealed that the second film is set "several years" after the original, and will continue to "explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon-to-be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries".

Aurora will be returning to the fairy kingdom. Picture: Disney

But if the first teaser trailer is anything to go by, it looks like Maleficent could be back to her evil ways as she can be seen conjuring up a powerful spell, which leaves Aurora looking on in horror.

Another scene sees Maleficent coming face-to-face Queen Ingrith in her palace on the eve of Aurora’s coronation.

“I remember this story of an evil witch and the princess she cursed to sleep forever,” Ingrith says. “The story became legend, but this is no fairytale.”

Maleficent then responds: “There are many who prey on the innocent, I’m sure your king would agree,”

“If I didn’t know better, I’d say you were making a threat,” Ingrith says.

Before Maleficent shoots back: “Well do you? Know better?”

We’ll have to wait until October to see who comes out victorious in the latest Disney battle...