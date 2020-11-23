Professor McGonagall voted as the greatest Harry Potter character

Looks like Professor McGonagall is the real star of the series. Picture: Warner Bros.

By Alice Dear

And it's bad news for Ron Wealsey and Hermione Granger.

When it comes to the Harry Potter universe, we all have our favourite characters.

Whether you love Sirius Black's rebellious side, Hermione's intelligence or Dobby's sweet charm, we all have a treasured member of the family.

Professor McGonagall has been voted the greatest character in the Harry Potter series. Picture: Warner Bros.

But have you ever wondered who the most popular Harry Potter character is overall?

Well, a new survey has revealed that Professor Minerva McGonagall is the greatest character in the book and film series.

The survey, carried out by Ranker, found the transfiguration teacher is most popular with Potter fans.

Harry Potter came in 8th place, and Ron Weasley in 17th. Picture: Warner Bros.

McGonagall is introduced to us in the first film and book when she meets Dumbledore outside 4 Privet Drive to drop off a baby Harry Potter.

Being an animagus, Professor McGonagall can famously transfigure into a tabby cat, which is how she manages to keep a low profile outside the Dursley's house.

Professor McGonagall goes on to become a strict but loving support to Harry as he navigates through many difficult years at Hogwarts.

Professor McGonagall is loved by many for her sassy remarks and warm nature. Picture: Warner Bros.

While the top spot may be a shock to some Harry Potter fans, the rest of the list also proves unexpected.

Coming in second place is Remus Lupin, one of the defence against the dark arts teachers and a member of the Order of the Phoenix.

In third place is Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid and in fourth place the mischievous Fred Weasley.

Fifth place was taken by Luna Lovegood, followed by Dobby, George Weasley, Harry Potter, Sirius Black and then Severus Snape.

We're sure her being an animagus has only made her more popular. Picture: Warner Bros.

Shockingly, Dumbledore comes in at number 11, while Hermione falls short at number 12.

In an even more shocking blow, Ron Weasley comes in at number 17, being beaten by Neville Longbottom and Harry's owl Hedwig.

