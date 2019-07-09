When is 'Judy' released in the UK, who's in the cast with Renee Zellweger and is there a trailer?

Renne Zellweger will be starring as Judy in a biopic of her later life. Picture: Pathe

By Naomi Bartram

The music-led biopic will follow Judy Garland's life 30 years after she became a household name.

Audiences will soon be treated to the tale of Judy Garland in the eagerly-awaited film ‘Judy’.

The upcoming movie - which is starring Renée Zellweger in the lead role - starts with the story of the actress 30 years after her iconic Wizard Of Oz role.

It will see the superstar exhausted by fame just one year before her tragic death in 1969.

Judy died from an accidental overdose at just 47-years-old, with the new trailer showing the struggles she faced beforehand.

But when is Judy out and who’s in the cast? Find out everything you need to know...

When is Judy released?

Judy is set to be released in the UK on 24th October, but comes out the month before in the US on 27th September.

Judy Garland performing in 1960. Picture: Getty Images

Who is in the cast with Renee Zellweger?

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger has landed the main role of Judy Garland in the film.

While Renee might not look exactly like the star in real life, she told People magazine she took voice lessons and spent two hours a day in make-up getting prosthetics and wigs for the role.

Joining Renee in the star-studded cast is Finn Wittrock who will be playing her fifth husband Mickey Deans.

Rufus Sewell - who previously starred in Victoria - will also play her third husband Sid Luft, while Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey is Judy’s daughter Lorna Luft.

Renee Zellweger previously starred in Bridget Jones. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Potter actress Jessie Buckley plays Rosalyn Wilder, the production assistant who worked with the Wizard of Oz star during her last performances in London in 1968.

Judy will also star Michael Gambon as her manager Bernard Delfontm.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there are two trailers so far. The newly-released trailer shows Judy as she travels to London to perform her sold-out concert at The Talk of the Town nightclub.

As she comes to terms with her money problems, the star is seen struggling over the decision to leave her children in America in order to earn enough to pay off her mounting debts.

What is the plot?

The focus of the story is on the period of time when Judy struggled with her health on a trip to London for a series of concerts.

After 45 years in showbusiness, her voice was weakening and she was desperate to get back home to her children.

The official synopsis teases that Judy: “battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through”.