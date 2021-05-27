How old is Heckles from Friends actor Larry Hankin and what else has he been in?

27 May 2021, 11:02

Where is Larry Hankin now?
Where is Larry Hankin now?

Heckles from Friends: where is Larry Hankin now and what age is he?

The Friends reunion has *finally* arrived on our screens, and we're over the moon to have our favourite gang back together again.

As well as the original gang - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - a number of the show's memorable guest stars will also appear on the reunion.

One of these is Larry Hankin, who played their moody downstairs neighbour Mr Heckles.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Larry played Mr Heckles in Friends
Larry played Mr Heckles in Friends

Who is Larry Hankin? What's his age and background?

Larry, 80, is an actor from New York.

What else has Larry Hankin been in?

As well as Friends, Larry has starred in a number of films and TV shows - including Running Scared (1986) and Billy Madison (1995), Home Alone (1990), and Breaking Bad.

He played Mr Heckles in a few episodes of Friends, before being killed off in season two.

Larry revealed that he actually shouted at producers when they killed him off, saying on Collider Live!: "In my mind, and this is really true, when [my agent] said you’ve got the fifth episode, [to me] the sixth is pretty inevitable.

Larry has also appeared in Home Alone and Breaking Bad
Larry has also appeared in Home Alone and Breaking Bad

"I got a house, I started to pave the driveway – Friends took my house away! I had a house for five seconds, maybe 10. I say that as a joke but in my head that registered, I was so angry, I kept that in."

And speaking about the day of filming the final scenes, he added: ‘I walked in with a chip on my shoulder.

"And I didn’t know this was the first day of the new season, at least with filming, so that’s a party time for all sitcoms. They invite everyone who’s been on the show, who’s going to be on the show – the producers, everybody in the building to come down.

"I found the three producers, I headed right for them, they were very pleasant just the three of them with drinks in their hands, and I go up to them: 'What did you do? What did you do? You killed my character!'

"All of a sudden Marta said, 'Larry, can we talk about this another night?' The lower someone talks the more trouble you’re in.‘I suddenly realised the entire room shut up because I was shouting."

