How old is Heckles from Friends actor Larry Hankin and what else has he been in?

Where is Larry Hankin now? Picture: Getty/PA

Heckles from Friends: where is Larry Hankin now and what age is he?

The Friends reunion has *finally* arrived on our screens, and we're over the moon to have our favourite gang back together again.

Read more: Friends reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal they fancied each other while filming

As well as the original gang - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - a number of the show's memorable guest stars will also appear on the reunion.

One of these is Larry Hankin, who played their moody downstairs neighbour Mr Heckles.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Larry played Mr Heckles in Friends. Picture: Getty

Who is Larry Hankin? What's his age and background?

Larry, 80, is an actor from New York.

Read more: Friends cast net worths 2021: How much money have they made since the show?

What else has Larry Hankin been in?

As well as Friends, Larry has starred in a number of films and TV shows - including Running Scared (1986) and Billy Madison (1995), Home Alone (1990), and Breaking Bad.

He played Mr Heckles in a few episodes of Friends, before being killed off in season two.

Larry revealed that he actually shouted at producers when they killed him off, saying on Collider Live!: "In my mind, and this is really true, when [my agent] said you’ve got the fifth episode, [to me] the sixth is pretty inevitable.

Larry has also appeared in Home Alone and Breaking Bad. Picture: PA

"I got a house, I started to pave the driveway – Friends took my house away! I had a house for five seconds, maybe 10. I say that as a joke but in my head that registered, I was so angry, I kept that in."

And speaking about the day of filming the final scenes, he added: ‘I walked in with a chip on my shoulder.

"And I didn’t know this was the first day of the new season, at least with filming, so that’s a party time for all sitcoms. They invite everyone who’s been on the show, who’s going to be on the show – the producers, everybody in the building to come down.

"I found the three producers, I headed right for them, they were very pleasant just the three of them with drinks in their hands, and I go up to them: 'What did you do? What did you do? You killed my character!'

"All of a sudden Marta said, 'Larry, can we talk about this another night?' The lower someone talks the more trouble you’re in.‘I suddenly realised the entire room shut up because I was shouting."

Now read:

How can you watch the Friends reunion in the UK?