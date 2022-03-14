Mrs Doubtfire child actors reunite 30 years on from the iconic film

14 March 2022, 14:20

The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US
The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US. Picture: Alamy

Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson recently reunited 30 years after starring in Mrs Doubtfire.

The child stars from Robin Williams film Mrs Doubtfire have delighted fans after posing together for a photo almost 30 years after the iconic film was released.

Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson, who played kids Lydia, Chris and Natalie in the 1993 film, were photographed together at a 90s Con event in the USA.

Sharing a photo of the reunion, Lisa, now 43, wrote: "Siblings. ❤️ @matthewlawrence ❤️@marawilson ❤️ #90scon @thats4ent".

Fans rushed to comment their excitement, with one writing: "My heart can’t take it".

Another added: "This makes me so so so so happy!!!!".

A third wrote: "Absolutely amazing. Wish I could have been there".

As well as Mrs Doubtfire, Lisa also starred alongside Will Smith in Independence Day in 1996. She has since retired from acting, and now works as an author and CEO of a wellness online community.

Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993
Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993. Picture: Alamy

Matthew Lawrence went on to star in shows like Boy Meets World and Melissa and Joey, and has also held a number of notable film roles.

Mara Wilson famously went on to star in Matilda, and she has also written a book about being a child star.

