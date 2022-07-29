Neighbours finale leaves fans 'crying their eyes out' after major twist

Iconic Australian soap Neighbours has come to an end after 37 years.

**Warning: contains major spoilers for the final episode of Neighbours**

Neighbours fans were left 'crying their eyes out' after watching the emotional final ever episode.

The finale of the iconic soap will air in the UK tonight, but it has already been shown in its native Australia.

The episode opens with Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) saying: "Ramsay Street...It’s just an ordinary street in an ordinary neighbourhood … where extraordinary things tend to happen.”

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is then shown sadly looking around the street, on which every house - bar her own - is up for sale.

Neighbours has come to an end after 37 years. Picture: Channel 5

It sees the return of some of the most beloved characters over Zoom, including Margot Robbie as Donna, Kym Valentine as Libby Kennedy, and Delta Goodrem as Nina Jesse Spencer.

The characters appeared to give their well-wishes to Toadie (Ryan Moloney), who is preparing to marry his fiancee Melanie.

Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance also returned as Beth and Flick respectively.

To top it all off, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan (Charlene and Scott) drove up in green Mini while green mini while Especially For You played on the radio.

The episode finishes with Susan glad to learn that her neighbours have decided to stay on the street after all.

The series saw the return of a number of iconic characters. Picture: Channel 5

As Madge's ghost appears, Susan says in a voiceover while she is seen walking among all the characters: "Everyone deserves a place in the history of Ramsay Street.

"Even those who watched us from afar. Together, we have been the perfect blend.”

Fans rushed to Twitter to praise the episode, with one writing: "The #neighboursfinale was the best send off we could have hoped for. Tears, laughter. I’m still emotional. What a farewell."

Another added: "Definitely old when Mike, Jane, Scott and Charlene being back together gives me happy tears!"

A third wrote: "Sooo anyone else ugly crying right now that #Neighbours has officially come to an end…or are you normal?"