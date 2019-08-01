When is Scorsese's The Irishman out on Netflix and who's in the cast with Robert De Niro?

Martin Scorsese's new Netflix movie The Irishman stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Picture: Getty

Martin Scorsese teams up with Netflix again, as he launches new mobster movie, The Irishman.

Netflix has poured millions into its Original content over the years, and has celebrated six Oscar wins for titles such as Roma, Mudbound and more.

Given the fact the streaming site has raised the bar with its movies and TV series, it stands to reason that more and more talent from Hollywood - actors and directors alike - are teaming up with Netflix to create more popular works.

Despite Steven Spielberg's protestations about the streaming site being included in the Academy Awards, multi-award-winning director Martin Scorsese has decided to launch his latest mobster movie, The Irishman, with Netflix. The director had previously worked on the Bob Dylan documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue.

Here's what we know about the new movie - including release date, cast and what the trailer looks like.

READ MORE: Peaky Blinders is returning for a fifth season

When is The Irishman released on Netflix?

While the official release date has yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated to drop on Netflix this autumn.

As well as being available to stream on the site, The Irishman will be screening in cinemas, though it will be a limited release.

Talking at the Marrakesh Film Festival last year, actor Robert De Niro said: “We’ve talked about it with Netflix. They are going to do a presentation of our film the way it should be, in a theatre, in certain venues, the best theatrical venues there can be.

“How they resolve it is, in the beginning, they will show it on the big screen, we’re talking about big venues where it would play, where it should play, and what happens after that I’m not sure.”

What is the Scorsese movie about?

Based on the novel 'I Heard You Paint Houses' by Charles Brandt, The Irishman follows union official Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) whose friend Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) was murdered by the mafia.

A portion of the film is said to be based on flashbacks, in which De Niro and Al Pacino will be CGId to look like younger versions of themselves.

Who's in the cast with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino?

Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro and Al Pacino head up the cast of Scorsese's new drama.

They are joined by the likes of Goodfellas' Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino) Anna Paquin (who plays Peggy Sheeran) and Jesse Plemons (Chuckle O'Brien).

Is there a trailer?

There sure is! You can watch the teaser clip below: