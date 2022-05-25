Bling Empire cast net worths: Who is the richest star on the show?

25 May 2022, 08:40 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 09:24

Who is the richest Bling Empire star and how much money do they have? Here's what we know...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the new series of Bling Empire.

The second offering of the hit Netflix show has welcomed back plenty of our favourite stars, as well as a couple of new faces.

But just how rich are the cast of Bling Empire and who has the most money? Here’s what we know…

Who is the richest on Bling Empire?

It might surprise you to know that Mimi Morris, 52, is actually thought to be the richest Bling Empire star with a net worth of around $800million (£655million).

Mimi Morris is the richest Bling Empire star
Mimi Morris is the richest Bling Empire star. Picture: Instagram

She is married to Don Morris, 74, who founded his own company, Morris Group International, that manufactures products for non-residential construction markets.

Anna Shay comes in a close second with a reported net worth of $600million (£480million).

She is an heiress and her dad, Edward Shay, is the late billionaire founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers, a defence contracting firm.

Edward sold it for $1.2 billion in 2006 and gave half the money to Anna and half to her sibling.

According to Oprah Mag, Anna is so rich she “didn’t know what to do” with the money she got from Netflix for being on Bling Empire.

Anna Shay is one of the richest Bling Empire stars
Anna Shay is one of the richest Bling Empire stars. Picture: Netflix

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have also built up a net worth of around $200 million (£159million) combined.

While Cherie is the heiress to a denim empire, the couple also co-own a tequila company called Religion Tequila and Jessey has his own furniture business.

Another couple who aren’t short of money are Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu with a combined net worth of $80million (£64million).

As well as being an heiress, Christine co-founded Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery with her husband.

Front row regular Jaime Xie is the daughter of tech billionaire Ken Xie, who is famous for building the world's first VPN.

While Ken has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion (£3.1billion), Jamie is thought to be worth around $50 million (£39million).

