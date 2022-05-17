Who is Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie and what is her net worth?

17 May 2022, 09:04

Jaime Xie's net worth revealed
Jaime Xie's net worth revealed. Picture: Instagram

How old is Jamie Xie and who is her dad? Here's what we know about the Bling Empire star...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been binge watching the new series of Bling Empire on Netflix.

And since the whole show revolves around money, it should be no surprise to anyone that the cast are extremely wealthy.

And one woman who certainly falls into that bracket is Jaime Xie, who is the daughter of a billionaire.

So, who is Jamie, what is her job and how much is she worth? Here’s what we know…

Jamie Xie is starring in the second series of Bling Empire
Jamie Xie is starring in the second series of Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix

Who is Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie?

Jaime, 24, is the eldest daughter of Beijing billionaire Ken Xie who founded the cybersecurity company Fortinet.

While her appearances in the first season of Bling Empire were limited due to scheduling conflicts, she is set to appear a lot more frequently this time around.

Ahead of the new show, she told WWD: “Season two will have lots of outfits and a lot more fashion, nails, hair and everything.

“I had a lot of fun filming. Also because of COVID[-19], there was no traveling.”

Jaime originally set out to be an Olympic equestrian and travelled nationally for tournaments.

Jamie Xie is worth over £40million
Jamie Xie is worth over £40million. Picture: Instagram

But after attending fashion shows since she was 17, Jaimie ended up as a fashion influencer and blogger.

Speaking about her own fashion, Jamie added: “I hope people can see that fashion is fun.

“I think it’s also important to know how to style properly. But I think it’s important to just wear what makes you feel good and look good, and that can be a very different variety of things.”

What is Jaime Xie’s net worth?

Thanks to her family money and making a name for herself in the fashion industry, Jaime has a personal net worth of around $50 million (£40.5million).

Her father Ken is worth a whopping $4 billion (£3.2billion) net worth.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed
The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?
Penelop and Colin will be front and centre for season three

Bridgerton season three to focus on Penelope and Colin's romance
Anne Hegerty was replaced on Beat the Chasers

Beat The Chasers fans baffled as Anne Hegerty is replaced

Holly Willoughby is wearing double denim

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her double denim look from the high street

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford and her family got glammed up over the weekend

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford attends glitzy award ceremony as pie business is up for prize

Celebrities

The Queen and Prince Charles have been turned into carrots by Aldi who are celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee

Kevin the Carrot toys return to shops with special Platinum Jubilee makeover

Royals

Here's how much the cast of Bling Empire are worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have
Cherie Chan appears on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and what is her net worth?
Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire

How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?
Anna Shay stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Anna Shay and what is her net worth?
Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?
Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?
Mimi Morris and her husband Don star on Bling Empire

Who Is Bling Empire's Mimi Morris? Net worth and husband revealed
The wife has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

'My sister was furious after I wore jeans and a top to her black tie wedding'

Lifestyle

Mark Labbett has opened up about his split from his wife

The Chase’s Mark Labbett opens up on split from ex-wife and second cousin Katie
Britain's Got Talent viewers were impressed with Junwoo

Britain’s Got Talent fans ‘work out’ magician card trick after spotting clue
Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has shared a message with her followers

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares emotional message after boyfriend’s accident

Gogglebox

Sam Faiers has given birth!

Sam Faiers gives birth to baby boy - and shares adorable video

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Whistles

Celebrities