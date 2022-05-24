Who is Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang? Age, family and net worth revealed

24 May 2022

How old is Dorothy Wang and who is her dad? Here's what we know about the Bling Empire star...

Bling Empire is back with a brand new series and we are already hooked.

As well as some familiar faces returning to the cast, two new stars have joined the line up - Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris.

Dorothy has already found herself firmly in the drama this time around, so let’s get to know her more…

How old is Bling Empire’s Dorothy Wang?

Dorothy was born on January 27, 1988, making her 34-years-old.

Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire
Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire. Picture: Instagram

The star was born and raised in Beverly Hills and graduated from The University of Southern California with a degree in communications.

She is also a licensed real estate broker and works for real estate firm The Agency and has a jewelry line named Fabuluxe and a champagne brand named Rich and Bubbly.

Before joining Bling Empire, Dorothy previously appeared on four seasons of E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which debuted back in 2014.

She has also made appearances on The Steve Harvey Show, Fetch Me A Date, Entertainment Tonight, Clevver Now, E! News special Closet Envy, Bethenny, and Hollywood Today.

Dorothy Wang comes from a very wealthy family
Dorothy Wang comes from a very wealthy family. Picture: Netflix

If that wasn’t enough, Dorothy also starred in Famously Single back in 2016.

Who are Dorothy Wang’s parents?

Dorothy is the daughter of billionaire Roger Wang, 73, who is a self made billionaire and the former Chief Executive Officer of Golden Eagle International Group.

Netflix states: "Dorothy's Chinese-born mother and father moved from Taiwan to the United States for graduate school. Her father, Roger Wang, quickly built a successful real estate business and always instilled in Dorothy and her sister the importance of hard work, family values, and giving back to the community.”

Dorothy Wang runs her own businesses
Dorothy Wang runs her own businesses. Picture: Instagram

Roger is currently worth $3.5 billion and made the Forbes billionaire list in 2022 as the 835th wealthiest person in the world.

What is Dorothy Wang’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dorothy is worth about $10 million and also runs in very rich circles.

In fact, she once revealed to E! that Nicky and Paris Hilton took her under their wing when they were in their early twenties.

"They've always been so nice to me," she said. "They've taught me how to party. We basically went to party training."

