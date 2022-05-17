Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Who was Kim Lee's ex-boyfriend Keith Ape? Everything you need to know about the Bling Empire star...

Bling Empire fans are over the moon that the Netflix reality show is back with a brand new series.

The show takes a look into the lives of LA’s rich and famous and has seen the return of stars Christine Chiu, Kevin Kreider and Kane Lim, as well as introducing newbies Mimi Morris and Dorothy Wang.

But while the cast might be slightly different, the drama is the same. So, let’s get to know Kim Lee a little better…

Kim Lee is starring on Bling Empire
Kim Lee is starring on Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix

Who is Kim Lee?

Kim Lee is 33-years-old and was born in Orange County, California.

She grew up with her mum Kimmy, and stepdad Daniel Segal who is a scriptwriter and author, as well as a younger brother and two sisters.

Kim Lee’s dad Tony Lee died after a long battle with kidney disease.

After starting out as a model and walking some huge runway shows, she is now a world famous DJ who has worked with the likes of Steve Aoki, Diplo, and Cardi B.

The star has also appeared in music videos for Kanye West, Far East Movement and Lupe Fiasco and starred in films such as The Hangover Part II, Entourage and CSI.

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape
Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape. Picture: Instagram

What is Kim Lee’s net worth?

According to The Tab, Kim Lee is thought to be worth a whopping $10million (£7.3million).

She has 980,000 followers on Instagram and often shares photos of her exciting life.

Who was Kim Lee's ex-boyfriend Keith Ape?

Fans of Bling Empire will know that Kim Lee and Kevin Kreider are set to explore a potential romance in season 2.

Opening up about her previous relationships on the show, she told Kelly Mi Li and her mum: “I was kind of like he did me wrong but I still held on. I’m damaged inside, I’m still in the healing process…“

She also references her past relationship with South Korean musician Keith Ape, 28, who used to be known as Kid Ash.

Keith Ape’s real name is Dongheon Lee and he’s signed to Roc Nation, with Kim saying he is ‘a lot more quiet’ than she is.

His songs include It G Ma, Achoo!, Gospel, Diamonds and he has around 9M views on his YouTube channel.

