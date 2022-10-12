Who is Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li? Net worth and ex-husband revealed

12 October 2022, 14:47

How old is Kelly Mi Li and what does she do for work? Here's what we know...

Bling Empire is back with a brand new series and it’s more dramatic than ever.

And one woman who has been at the centre of a lot of that drama is Kelly Mi Li.

Fans of the show will know Kelly for her relationship with boyfriend Andrew Gray back in season one.

Now she's back on the dating scene and here to offer her castmates some very mature advice.

Kelly Mi Li is a self made millionaire
Kelly Mi Li is a self made millionaire. Picture: Instagram

But who is Kelly Mi Li and how is she rich? Here’s what we know…

How old is Kelly Mi Li?

Kelly was born on 13 November 1985, which makes her 36-years-old.

What is Kelly Mi Li’s net worth?

Kelly Mi Li reportedly has a net worth of around $5 million (£3.6million), making her a big earner.

But unlike some of her co-stars, Kelly is one of four people on the show who is ‘self-made’ and doesn’t come from an extremely rich family.

Kelly Mi Li is said to be worth £3million
Kelly Mi Li is said to be worth £3million. Picture: Instagram

How is Kelly Mi Li rich?

She is currently a media and production company executive in LA as well as being a partner at Greyscale Lab.

Before this, she was the managing partner at a talent management company called East West Artists.

The business woman is also a successful real estate agent and sells luxury properties in and around LA.

Kelly is also the co-founder of a company called Organic Media Group and she also has a production company called Wet Paws Media.

Kelly Mi Li has been part of Bling Empire for three seasons
Kelly Mi Li has been part of Bling Empire for three seasons. Picture: Netflix

Who is Kelly Mi Li’s ex husband?

Kelly Mi Li was married to Lin Miao, a founder and CEO of a texting company who was arrested for "running one of the largest cyber scams in American history".

She previously explained: "In my twenties, I was married to a Chinese guy, and we lived a privileged, outrageous lifestyle.

“You know, seven cars, four houses. I think at the time we were spending, like, 400,000 a month on our black [American Express card] until one day the government showed up and took everything from us, and my ex-husband was arrested."

According to the Federal Trade Commission's website, Lin and his co-conspirators conducted a multi-million-dollar scam to charge text message services on consumers' bills without their permission.

Kelly filed for divorce from Lin in November 2014 and this was finalised in May 2015.

