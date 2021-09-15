Netflix confirm Luther will return with Idris Elba in new film

Idris Elba will return to the screen as DCI John Luther in a new Netflix film. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Luther will be back in the form of a new Netflix flick, with Idris Elba reprising his role of DCI John Luther.

Luther is set to return to screens as Netflix announce they are creating a new feature film about the troubled detective.

The series, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, first aired on BBC One in 2010 and went on to have five very popular seasons before it came to a close in 2019.

Now, the character will return in a Netflix film, starring two new characters played by Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo.

Serkis will play the role of the film's villain, while Erivo will play a rival detective to John Luther.

The new Luther film will take off from where season five finished, with John Luther being arrested. Picture: BBC

Netflix – who are creating the feature film in association with the BBC – announced the news this week, writing on Twitter: "Luther is coming back!

"Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross."

Andy Serkis – best known for his roles in Lord Of The Rings, Black Panther and Planet of the Apes – has joined the cast. Picture: Getty

Cynthia Erivo will also star in the feature film, playing Luther's rival detective. Picture: Getty

So where did Luther finish off?

In the fifth series of Luther, which aired in 2019, we saw the return of Alice Morgan – Luther's murderous love interest – however, it is not yet known whether she will reprise her role for the film.

The end of the last series ended with Luther being arrested, leaving a lot up in the air for the character.

The series, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, first aired on BBC One in 2010. Picture: BBC

Teasing potential avenues for the continued story, Elba previously told Entertainment Weekly: "I feel like John has to make some decision in jail.

"It's quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward.

"I think that's a great setup for a movie. The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it's a bigger but smaller dose of Luther."