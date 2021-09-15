Netflix confirm Luther will return with Idris Elba in new film

15 September 2021, 11:03

Idris Elba will return to the screen as DCI John Luther in a new Netflix film
Idris Elba will return to the screen as DCI John Luther in a new Netflix film. Picture: BBC/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Luther will be back in the form of a new Netflix flick, with Idris Elba reprising his role of DCI John Luther.

Luther is set to return to screens as Netflix announce they are creating a new feature film about the troubled detective.

The series, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, first aired on BBC One in 2010 and went on to have five very popular seasons before it came to a close in 2019.

Now, the character will return in a Netflix film, starring two new characters played by Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo.

Serkis will play the role of the film's villain, while Erivo will play a rival detective to John Luther.

The new Luther film will take off from where season five finished, with John Luther being arrested
The new Luther film will take off from where season five finished, with John Luther being arrested. Picture: BBC

Netflix – who are creating the feature film in association with the BBC – announced the news this week, writing on Twitter: "Luther is coming back!

"Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross."

Andy Serkis – best known for his roles in Lord Of The Rings, Black Panther and Planet of the Apes – has joined the cast
Andy Serkis – best known for his roles in Lord Of The Rings, Black Panther and Planet of the Apes – has joined the cast. Picture: Getty
Cynthia Erivo will also star in the feature film, playing Luther's rival detective
Cynthia Erivo will also star in the feature film, playing Luther's rival detective. Picture: Getty

So where did Luther finish off?

In the fifth series of Luther, which aired in 2019, we saw the return of Alice Morgan – Luther's murderous love interest – however, it is not yet known whether she will reprise her role for the film.

The end of the last series ended with Luther being arrested, leaving a lot up in the air for the character.

The series, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, first aired on BBC One in 2010
The series, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, first aired on BBC One in 2010. Picture: BBC

Teasing potential avenues for the continued story, Elba previously told Entertainment Weekly: "I feel like John has to make some decision in jail.

"It's quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward.

"I think that's a great setup for a movie. The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it's a bigger but smaller dose of Luther."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

See who earns the most from Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off rich list revealed: See the winners who have earned millions

Great British Bake Off

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Charity Dingle is in danger on Emmerdale

Does Charity Dingle die in Emmerdale and is Emma Atkins leaving?
Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series
Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?

Trending on Heart

This rundown house has been given a makeover

Rundown house undergoes Cinderella-style transformation and it looks magical

Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj has been widely criticised for her tweet

Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty in spat with Nicki Minaj over 'ridiculous' coronavirus vaccine tweet

Lifestyle

Mathew Horne has married his girlfriend

Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne, 43, weds girlfriend, 27 in secret ceremony

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her due date

Pregnant Stacey Solomon confirms exact due date with sweet tribute to baby girl

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Celebrities

The most populat baby names from the last 20 years have been revealed

The most popular baby names of the last 20 years - including Emily and Joshua

Lifestyle

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?
Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?
Married at First Sight is on at 9pm

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?