You season 3 release date confirmed by Netflix in creepy new trailer
31 August 2021, 10:30
When is You season 3 released on Netflix? Here's what we know about the new series...
Get ready for the creepy return of Joe Goldberg as You season 3 is back on Netflix in October.
The psychological thriller follows serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley ) and his obsessions with the women he meets.
The second season saw Joe appearing to settle down with pregnant girlfriend Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who he discovered was also a murderer.
But with the story far from over, it finished with Joe finding a new obsession in his mysterious new neighbour.
And after waiting on that cliffhanger for two whole years, now Netflix has dropped a new trailer revealing the third season will be back on October 15.
In the clip, Joe can be seen making a cake as he says: “People these days will name their kids anything to get attention.
“Despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better.”
He then says: “A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without…challenges.
“Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say and not as I do. But for you, I can change, I’ll be a man you look up to.
“A man you’ll be proud to call Dad”.
Joe goes on to say: “So, what to call you? A name that’s strong but not intimidating. Classic but not basic. Literary, of course, because you’ll grow up in a house full of books.
“Henry, choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the best life possible to protect you, to shape who you will become.
Before he asks: “Who are you going to be, Henry?”
You Season 3 premieres 15 October.
The final shot sees the return date inside the cake.
Netflix have captioned the creepy trailer: “Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15.”
They also shared a string of first look pictures which show Joe and his new baby boy.
Replying to the exciting news of You’s return, one fan wrote: “Feel like we’ve waited forever for this! Can’t wait.”
“I'm so hypppeeeddd,” said another, while a third simple added: “Can’t wait!”