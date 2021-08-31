You season 3 release date confirmed by Netflix in creepy new trailer

When is You season 3 released on Netflix? Here's what we know about the new series...

Get ready for the creepy return of Joe Goldberg as You season 3 is back on Netflix in October.

The psychological thriller follows serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley ) and his obsessions with the women he meets.

The second season saw Joe appearing to settle down with pregnant girlfriend Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who he discovered was also a murderer.

You season 3 is airing in October. Picture: Netflix

But with the story far from over, it finished with Joe finding a new obsession in his mysterious new neighbour.

And after waiting on that cliffhanger for two whole years, now Netflix has dropped a new trailer revealing the third season will be back on October 15.

In the clip, Joe can be seen making a cake as he says: “People these days will name their kids anything to get attention.

“Despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better.”

He then says: “A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without…challenges.

A new trailer for You reveals Joe Goldberg's baby name. Picture: Netflix

“Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say and not as I do. But for you, I can change, I’ll be a man you look up to.

“A man you’ll be proud to call Dad”.

Joe goes on to say: “So, what to call you? A name that’s strong but not intimidating. Classic but not basic. Literary, of course, because you’ll grow up in a house full of books.

“Henry, choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the best life possible to protect you, to shape who you will become.

Before he asks: “Who are you going to be, Henry?”

You Season 3 premieres 15 October. Here's your first look 👶👀 pic.twitter.com/d6bbdKdb9J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 30, 2021

The final shot sees the return date inside the cake.

Netflix have captioned the creepy trailer: “Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15.”

They also shared a string of first look pictures which show Joe and his new baby boy.

Replying to the exciting news of You’s return, one fan wrote: “Feel like we’ve waited forever for this! Can’t wait.”

“I'm so hypppeeeddd,” said another, while a third simple added: “Can’t wait!”