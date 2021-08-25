A musical about Princess Diana's life is coming to Netflix in a matter of weeks

The Princess Diana Musical will debut on Netflix before opening on Broadway. Picture: Getty/Diana: The Musical

By Alice Dear

Diana: The Musical will premiere on the streaming platform ahead of the Broadway debut, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A musical based on the life of Princess Diana is coming to Netflix in October.

The show, titled Diana, was originally meant to debut on Broadway in March this year, but has now been moved to December due to the pandemic.

And while people will still be able to see the show in New York in December, Diana will be able to watch on Netflix months before.

In a statement, the producers of the show said: "The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year.

"We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world."

The production will be filmed at Longacre Theater, without an audience, and will star the original Broadway cast, including Jeanna de Waal who plays The Princess of Wales.

Jeanna has previously starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway as well as Carrie off-Broadway.

Speaking about taking on the iconic role, she told Marie Claire: "To bring Diana to life onstage is obviously a huge privilege.

“I feel very daunted by the prospect, but I hope people who didn't know about her and weren't aware of her journey leave the theatre with an idea of what she did for the world.

"She made everyone feel special, from the highest person to the lowest-ranking person, and I think we want to celebrate her."

Erin Davie will play Camilla Parker Bowles while Roe Hartrampf takes on the role of Prince Charles.

The role of Queen Elizabeth II has been taken on by Tony winner Judy Kaye.

Before the show makes it way onto Netflix, people will be able to get to know the music as the Diana: The Musical Original Cast Recording will be released on September 24.

You can find the full track list here:

ACT I

1. Prologue

2. Underestimated

3. The Worst Job In England

4. This Is How Your People Dance

5. Snap, Click

6. Whatever Love Means Anyway

7. I Will

8. The World Fell In Love

9. Happiness/Simply Breathe

10. She Moves in The Most Modern Ways

11. Diana (The Rage)

12. As I Love You

13. I Miss You Most on Sundays

14. Pretty, Pretty Girl

ACT II

15. Here Comes James Hewitt

16. Him and Her (And Him And Her)/Just Dance

17. Secrets and Lies

18. The Main Event

19. Whatever Love Means Anyway (Reprise)

20. Pretty, Pretty Girl (Reprise)

21. The Words Came Pouring Out

22. The Dress

23. An Officer's Wife

24. If (Light the World)

Diana, The Musical will be premiere on Netflix on October 1, 2021.