Never Have I Ever season 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

When is Never Have I Ever season 2 out on Netflix? Everything you need to know...

Never Have I Ever first debuted on Netflix all the way back in April 2020 and became one of our favourite lockdown watches.

The coming-of-age series follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who is an American-Indian teenager growing up in California.

Things don’t exactly go to plan for Devi and season one ended with the 15-year-old finding herself in a love triangle between her former-nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and high school hunk Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

Never Have I Ever is back this summer. Picture: Netflix

But it looks like there’s plenty more drama to come. Here’s everything you need to know about season 2…

When is the Never Have I Ever season 2 release date?

Netflix has announced the release date for Never Have I Ever season 2 is on July 15.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Never Have I Ever S2 arrives on 15 July, when you can expect to see more gems like this…”, alongside a meme of Devi’s high school pals Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young).

The show is co-created by writers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Never Have I Ever S2 arrives on 15 July, when you can expect to see more gems like this… pic.twitter.com/1OE3xUilEg — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 10, 2021

Who is in the Never Have I Ever season 2 cast?

The main cast members - including Maitreyi, Lee and Ramona - will be returning:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Devi Vishwakumar

Darren Barnet – Paxton

Jaren Lewison – Ben

Poorna Jagannathan – Nalini

Richa Moorjani – Kamala

Lee Rodriguez – Fabiola

Ramona Young – Eleanor

Grey’s Anatomy’s Rushi Kota is back playing Kamala’s long-distance boyfriend Prashant.

There will also be some new faces in the second series, including Megan Suri who is playing Aneesa, a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks High.

Devi has to choose between Paxton and Ben in Never Have I Ever. Picture: Netflix

Tyler Alvarez is playing Malcolm, another new student, while Utkarsh Ambudkar has bagged the role of teacher Mr. Kulkarni.

What will happen in Never Have I Ever season 2?

While we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in Never Have I Ever season 2, the trailer has given us a pretty good idea.

Picking up from where we left off in the season one finale, Devi is stuck between her two potential love interests; Ben and Paxton.

And she’s determined to make the most of her romantic situation before her mum moves her to India so decides to date them both secretly.

Devi’s mum Nalini starts a romance with dermatologist rival Dr. Chris Jackson. Picture: Netflix

New girl in school Aneesa also seemingly takes an interest in Ben, while Fabiola will be getting a girlfriend.

Earlier this year, director Lena Khan teased: “There’s 10 episodes in the season so I’m doing about two and a half of them. Because of COVID, we’re splitting one of them because crazy scheduling madness.”

She added to RadioTimes.com: “Devi kind of – I don’t think I can say much but in the first season, she was trying to figure out how to deal with her situation with her father and now she’s kind of calibrating a different level of cool in her school.”

And it looks as though Devi’s mum Nalini will be getting her own romance when she meets dermatologist rival Dr. Chris Jackson (played by rapper Common).