The Crown cast Kate Middleton and Prince William for season six

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey. Picture: Getty/ DIANA FIELD PHOTOGRAPHY/ KIM HARDY

By Alice Dear

Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate Middleton for the sixth and final season of Netflix's The Crown.

The roles of Kate Middleton and Prince William have been cast for the final season of The Crown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make their first appearances in the hit Netflix series based on the Royal Family in the sixth series.

Earlier this year, a casting call went out looking for the perfect actors to cast as the young royals, and now the final decisions have been made.

Meg Bellamy, 19, will play Kate Middleton while Prince William will be played by Ed McVey, 21, and Rufus Kampa, 16.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will make their first appearance in the sixth and final series of The Crown. Picture: Getty

Who is playing Kate Middleton in The Crown?

Kate Middleton's role in The Crown will be taken by 19-year-old Meg Bellamy.

Meg was cast as the Duchess of Cambridge after she submitted self-taped auditions in to the Netflix team after seeing a casting call advertised on social media.

According to Deadline, Meg has only taken part in amateur dramatics and film-making, making this her professional screen debut.

Meg Bellamy is a 19-year-old actress, however, this will be her first professional role. Picture: DIANA FIELD PHOTOGRAPHY

Who is playing Prince William in The Crown?

There are two actors who will portray Prince William in The Crown, Rufus Kampa, who will play a 15-year-old William, and Ed McVey, who will play William as a young adult.

While Kampa will be involved in episodes based around the time of Princess Diana's tragic death, McVey will play the role of William at University, where he first meets his future wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William will be played by Ed McVey, who will portray the Duke of Cambridge in his late teenager and early adult years. Picture: KIM HARDY

Rufus Kampa will play a younger Prince William, around the time Princess Diana passed away. Picture: JO HOOPER

Who will play Prince Harry in The Crown?

While a casting call was also put out for Prince Harry, Netflix's The Crown have not confirmed who has been cast in that specific role.

