The Crown cast Kate Middleton and Prince William for season six

5 September 2022, 15:48

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey. Picture: Getty/ DIANA FIELD PHOTOGRAPHY/ KIM HARDY
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate Middleton for the sixth and final season of Netflix's The Crown.

The roles of Kate Middleton and Prince William have been cast for the final season of The Crown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make their first appearances in the hit Netflix series based on the Royal Family in the sixth series.

Earlier this year, a casting call went out looking for the perfect actors to cast as the young royals, and now the final decisions have been made.

Meg Bellamy, 19, will play Kate Middleton while Prince William will be played by Ed McVey, 21, and Rufus Kampa, 16.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will make their first appearance in the sixth and final series of The Crown
Prince William and Kate Middleton will make their first appearance in the sixth and final series of The Crown. Picture: Getty

Who is playing Kate Middleton in The Crown?

Kate Middleton's role in The Crown will be taken by 19-year-old Meg Bellamy.

Meg was cast as the Duchess of Cambridge after she submitted self-taped auditions in to the Netflix team after seeing a casting call advertised on social media.

According to Deadline, Meg has only taken part in amateur dramatics and film-making, making this her professional screen debut.

Meg Bellamy is a 19-year-old actress, however, this will be her first professional role
Meg Bellamy is a 19-year-old actress, however, this will be her first professional role. Picture: DIANA FIELD PHOTOGRAPHY

Who is playing Prince William in The Crown?

There are two actors who will portray Prince William in The Crown, Rufus Kampa, who will play a 15-year-old William, and Ed McVey, who will play William as a young adult.

While Kampa will be involved in episodes based around the time of Princess Diana's tragic death, McVey will play the role of William at University, where he first meets his future wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William will be played by Ed McVey, who will portray the Duke of Cambridge in his late teenager and early adult years
Prince William will be played by Ed McVey, who will portray the Duke of Cambridge in his late teenager and early adult years. Picture: KIM HARDY
Rufus Kampa will play a younger Prince William, around the time Princess Diana passed away
Rufus Kampa will play a younger Prince William, around the time Princess Diana passed away. Picture: JO HOOPER

Who will play Prince Harry in The Crown?

While a casting call was also put out for Prince Harry, Netflix's The Crown have not confirmed who has been cast in that specific role.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is behind the Pillar and Post mask?

The Masked Dancer viewers convinced Pillar & Post are This Morning favourites

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red shirt and midi skirt

Celebrities

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

A mum has fumed at her mother-in-law

Mum 'filled with rage' after mother-in-law has her five-year-old daughter's ears pierced

Lifestyle

Christmas light switch-on events are being cancelled across the United Kingdom,

Councils cancel Christmas light switch-on events due to financial crisis

Lifestyle

Christine McGuinness has been trying on wedding dresses

Christine McGuinness tries on wedding dresses weeks after Paddy split

Celebrities

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Jane Slaughter has been on EastEnders for three decades

Inside EastEnders actress Jane Slaughter's life away from iconic Tracey role

Tom Jones tributed his wife on The Voice

Sir Tom Jones leaves Voice UK viewers 'sobbing' with tribute to his late wife

Onomatopoeia on The Masked Singer

Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?