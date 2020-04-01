Tiger King: How many episodes are there and what happens at the end?

1 April 2020, 08:34

The whole world is hooked on Tiger King
The whole world is hooked on Tiger King. Picture: instagram.com/joe_exotic/
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

If you're yet to join the international viewing obsession that is Netflix's Tiger King, then you are in for a real treat.

Netflix’s (absolutely bonkers) true crime documentary Tiger King has united lockdown populations across the world.

There are more twist and turns in the zoo-based saga than, um, a tiger’s tail… and there’s a LOT to get through from start to finish.

If you’re one of those people who love a spoiler, or you read the last page of a book first, or you just need some info about how many episodes there are as you plan where to squeeze your viewing sessions in to a busy day of staying safe at home, read on…

What is Tiger King about?

Tiger King is a docu-series telling the story of an eccentric private zoo owner called Joe Exotic, and other ‘colourful characters’ - and criminals - who breed tigers for commercial gain.

These include:

Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle - his real name is Kevin, he is technically a doctor due to earning a natural sciences degree from the Chinese Science Foundation

Jeff Lowe - who seems to be a shady businessman

Carole Baskin - who appears to be an animal rights activist, but before opening Big Cat Rescue, was involved in the cruel practise of breeding and selling of tiger cubs for profit.

Joe and Carole absolutely loathe one another. But did he hate her enough to hire a hitman to take her out?

If he did, he didn’t do a good job of it, as Carole is still alive… and Joe is in prison.

How many episodes are there of Tiger King?

There are seven episodes of Tiger King, each more bonkers and unbelievable than the last.

What happens at the end of Tiger King?

At the end of Tiger King, we see Joe Exotic languishing in jail.

He is currently serving a 22-year sentence for planning a murder-for-hire plot targeting arch enemy Carole Baskin, and for more than a dozen wildlife violations, including killing five tigers.

