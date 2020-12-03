Why is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix?

Gossip Girl will not longer be on Netflix next year. Picture: Warner Bros TV/Netflix

Why is Gossip Girl being taken off Netflix and when will it go?

It’s bad news for Gossip Girl fans, because all six series will be leaving Netflix US at the end of this year.

While it hasn’t been confirmed whether the UK Netflix will be following suit, it’s likely to be taken off the streaming platform for us this side of the pond as well.

But why is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix? And when is the last day it will be shown?

Netflix haven't yet issued an official statement on this but it was previously reported that Warner Bros. wanted back the license for the show.

Gossip Girl is being taken off Netflix. Picture: Getty Images

A Gossip Girl reboot was announced last year, and this could another reason why the teen drama is being removed.

It’s thought Gossip Girl could be headed to HBO Max instead, which is where the reboot will be available to watch.

When is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix?

Gossip Girl will be leaving Netflix in the US on January 1, 2021, which means it will likely be removed from the UK version on the same day.

That means fans have a short amount of time to binge watch the whole thing before it disappears.

“The fact that Gossip Girl is leaving Netflix at the end of the year is such a 2020 move,” said one person on Twitter.

watching gossip girl and netflix just told me they’re taking it off at the end of the month... this can’t be happening pic.twitter.com/4g2v0UdBaQ — lucy (@heylucymay) December 2, 2020

Someone else wrote: “I’m not being funny but I might actually cry when they take Gossip Girl off Netflix. What else am I meant to watch when I am hungover or sad and need comforting.”

A third added: “Gossip girl is my comfort show, I’m so heartbroken it’s being taken off Netflix.”

Gossip Girl originally aired from 2007 to 2012 and follows the lives of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley.

It’s narrated by the unknown, omniscient blogger "Gossip Girl" (voiced by Kristen Bell), who is finally exposed at the end.

If you haven't finished all the seasons yet it’s estimated that it would take five days and one hour to watch all six seasons, which is 121 hours altogether.

Meanwhile, the reboot is set for 2021, with a whole new cast of socialites.

Full plot details remain limited, but the synopsis for the series says: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

