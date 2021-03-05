New Harry Potter sequels 'teased by Warner Brothers boss'

5 March 2021, 11:32 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 15:59

A Harry Potter TV show could be in the works...
A Harry Potter TV show could be in the works... Picture: Warner Bros.
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

It looks like a Harry Potter sequel could really be in the works - as the head of Warner Bros has dropped a massive hint the franchise could return.

In news that will singlehandedly make your year, it looks like Harry Potter might actually be set for a return.

Read more: The Masked Dancer officially coming to ITV with Oti Mabuse as new judge

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers boss Jason Kilar recently hinted that the franchise could be expanded on HBO Max during a meeting with investors.

He is said to have teased "a lot of fun and potential" in company's partnership with the beloved franchise.

According to reports, he said: "There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises.

The final Harry Potter film was released in 2011
The final Harry Potter film was released in 2011. Picture: Warner Bros.

"So I would argue there's a lot of fun and potential there as well."

His exciting words come just weeks after claims that there's a Harry Potter TV series in the works.

In January 2021, Reports circulated that a live-action series was in the very early stages of talks by HBO Max, with the Hollywood Reporter stating that a discussions had already taken place.

Read more: Will there be a season two of Ginny and Georgia?

At the time, HBO and Warner Bros released a statement saying "there are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.".

However, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the talks were still in their very early days - meaning that no deals had yet been made with writers.

The Harry Potter films, based on the beloved books by JK Rowling, grossed more than $7 billion (£5 billion) worldwide.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001, Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004, Goblet of Fire in 2005), Order of the Phoenix in 2007, Half-Blood Prince (2009), Deathly Hallows Part 1 in 2010 and Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

NOW READ:

Man realises 'dad' in family WhatsApp group is actually random stranger

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When is The Masked Dancer on?

When is The Masked Dancer UK air date?

Jules Merchant has opened up about Ines Basic

Jules Robinson says Ines Bašić has 'changed a lot' since Married At First Sight Australia
Where was Ginny and Georgia filmed?

Where was Ginny and Georgia filmed?

Pete Sandiford is engaged to his girlfriend Paige

Is Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford engaged?

Gogglebox

MAFS star Ines Basic lives in Sydney

See inside Married at First Sight Australia star Ines Basic's minimalistic Sydney home

Trending on Heart

Would you name your baby Forrest, Ariel, Anakin or Elsa?

The most popular movie-inspired baby names revealed, from Ariel to Anakin

Lifestyle

Turns out your shower head might be harbouring a lot of bacteria... (stock images)

Cleaning expert reveals how your shower head could be making you more dirty

Lifestyle

Would you be angry at your sister for doing this?

Mum furious after sister gives newborn baby the same name as her daughter

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are planning their wedding for later this year

Stacey Solomon says she won't take Joe Swash's last name as she wants same surname as her children

Celebrities

A bride has asked her guests for a cash donation

Couple slammed as ‘greedy’ for asking wedding guests to make a cash donation on invite

Weddings

The asteroid will be visible to some telescopes (stock images)

Asteroid dubbed 'God of Chaos' to fly past earth tonight - here's how you can see it

News