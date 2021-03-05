New Harry Potter sequels 'teased by Warner Brothers boss'

A Harry Potter TV show could be in the works... Picture: Warner Bros.

By Polly Foreman

It looks like a Harry Potter sequel could really be in the works - as the head of Warner Bros has dropped a massive hint the franchise could return.

In news that will singlehandedly make your year, it looks like Harry Potter might actually be set for a return.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers boss Jason Kilar recently hinted that the franchise could be expanded on HBO Max during a meeting with investors.

He is said to have teased "a lot of fun and potential" in company's partnership with the beloved franchise.

According to reports, he said: "There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises.

The final Harry Potter film was released in 2011. Picture: Warner Bros.

"So I would argue there's a lot of fun and potential there as well."

His exciting words come just weeks after claims that there's a Harry Potter TV series in the works.

In January 2021, Reports circulated that a live-action series was in the very early stages of talks by HBO Max, with the Hollywood Reporter stating that a discussions had already taken place.

At the time, HBO and Warner Bros released a statement saying "there are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.".

However, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the talks were still in their very early days - meaning that no deals had yet been made with writers.

The Harry Potter films, based on the beloved books by JK Rowling, grossed more than $7 billion (£5 billion) worldwide.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001, Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004, Goblet of Fire in 2005), Order of the Phoenix in 2007, Half-Blood Prince (2009), Deathly Hallows Part 1 in 2010 and Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

