Who plays Nick in Clickbait and where have you seen him before?

27 August 2021, 15:57

Who plays Nick in Clickbait?
Who plays Nick in Clickbait? Picture: Netflix/Alamy

Adrian Grenier is the actor who plays Nick Brewer in Netflix's Clickbait - find out his age, Instagram and other TV work.

Clickbait is the tense new drama that's taking the UK by storm, with the thriller shooting up the Netflix charts since its release this week.

It tells the story of a family man named Nick, who is kidnapped and used for a twisted online game.

Nick is played by Adrian Grenier, who you may recognise from his extensive film and TV career.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Adrian has appeared in a number of well-known TV shows and films
Adrian has appeared in a number of well-known TV shows and films. Picture: Alamy

Who is Adrian Grenier? How old is he?

Adrian, 45, is an American actor, producer, director, and musician. He was Santa Fe, New Mexico, and raised in New York.

He started his professional acting career in the late 1990s, appearing in independent drama Arresting Gena in 1997, Drive Me Crazy in 1999, Harvard Man in 2001.

What else has Adrian Grenier been in?

Adrian is perhaps best known for playing Vincent Chase in HBO's Entourage, a role he held between 2004 and 2011.

He has also appeared in films The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Trash Fire (2016), and Marauders (2016).

Adrian plays lead character Nick in Netflix's Clickbait.

Adrian plays Nick in Netflix thriller Clickbait
Adrian plays Nick in Netflix thriller Clickbait. Picture: Netflix

An official synopsis for the show reads: "Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears.

"A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed."

Is Adrian Grenier on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @adriangrenier.

