What is the Nine Perfect Strangers theme song?

24 August 2021, 16:11

Nine Perfect Strangers theme song: what is the theme song of the Hulu series?

Nine Perfect Strangers has proved a huge hit with viewers in the UK since it arrived on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month, and we can't wait to see what the rest of the series has in store.

The Hulu series stars Nicole Kidman as Marsha, the mysterious host of an eerie wellness retreat where all isn't as it seems...

Here's your need-to-know on the series' theme song...

What is the Nine Perfect Strangers theme song?

The theme song of the show is Strange Effect by Unloved, with artist Raven Violet also credited as a guest on the track.

Unloved are a Los Angeles-based band, and Unloved was released in 2020.

Their songs have also featured on BBC Three series Killing Eve.

Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed during the pandemic in Byron Bay, Australia.

Speaking about creating the show, Nicole Kidman told Cosmopolitan: "I’m so proud of what we were able to pull together this past year, bringing Nine Perfect Strangers filming to Australia during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"Partnering with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty, and my producing cohorts again, joining forces with Hulu in the USA and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio of Amazon.

"The stars have aligned and I am thrilled!"

There are eight episodes in total in the series, and three are available to stream now on Amazon Prime. The rest of the episodes will be streamed weekly, with the series finale due to air on September 24.

The confirmed names of the episodes are as follows:

  1. Random Acts of Mayhem
  2. The Critical Path
  3. Earth Day
  4. Brave New World
  5. Sweet Surrender
  6. Motherlode
  7. TBA
  8. TBA

Nine Perfect Strangers trailer

You can watch the full trailer below:

When are the Nine Perfect Strangers new episodes released in the UK?
