Who is Olivia Bentley? Celebs Go Dating star’s age, net worth and ex-boyfriends revealed

Olivia Bentley is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Olivia Bentley, famous for her role on Made In Chelsea, is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating.

Among the new Celebs Go Dating stars is Olivia Bentley, a Made In Chelsea favourite who joined the show four years ago.

While Olivia has had her fair share of romances on Made In Chelsea, she is now turning to the experts for help to find the one.

But who is Olivia, how old is he and who has she dated? Here's everything you need to know:

Olivia Bentley has been previously romantically linked with Sam Thompson. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bentley

Who is Olivia Bentley and how old is she?

Olivia is a TV personality most famous for her role on reality TV show Made In Chelsea.

The Celebs Go Dating star joined the show in 2016 for the 11th series.

Olivia was born in 1995, making her only 24-years-old.

Olivia Bentley joined Made In Chelsea in 2016. Picture: PA

Who has Olivia Bentley dated?

Olivia's dating history has been highly published during her time on Made In Chelsea.

She has previously been romantically linked to Sam Thompson, before moving on with fellow co-star Francis Boulle.

Olivia then moved on to Francis' best friend Frederik Ferrier.

The star's main relationship has been with on-off love interest Digby Edgley.

What is Olivia Bentley's net worth?

Olivia, like many Made In Chelsea stars, is very wealthy.

According to Spear's Magazine, Olivia is worth £600,000.

The star claims she is the great-great granddaughter of the founder of Bentley Motors, however, the brand have denied this.

Olivia does have her own career, and is a fine art photographer specialising in nudes.

What is Olivia Bentley's Instagram?

You can follow Olivia on Instagram here: oliviabentleyk