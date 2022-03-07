Inside the true story of property fraud behind ITV drama Our House

7 March 2022, 18:30

Our House is said to be based on a true story
Our House is said to be based on a true story. Picture: ITV

Is ITV's Our House a true story? Here's what we know about the novel it is based on...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV’s new thriller Our House is sure to have us all on the edge of our seats.

Based on a best-selling novel by the same name by Louise Candlish, it stars Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston.

The gripping tale tells the story of Fiona Lawson who comes home one day to find all of her belongings have vanished.

It soon emerges that the strangers have bought Fi’s house from her estranged husband Bram.

Martin Compston is starring in Our House
Martin Compston is starring in Our House. Picture: ITV

But is Our House based on a true story? And is it the same as the book? Here’s what we know…

Is ITV’s Our House based on a true story?

Our House is not a true story, it is based on Louise Candlish's novel of the same name.

The novel, which was originally published in 2018, became a Sunday Times bestseller and also won the Book of the Year in the Crime and Thriller category at the British Book Awards in 2019.

According to the Washington Post, the story was inspired by one particular case of property fraud Louise read about in a London newspaper.

Tuppence Middleton stars as Fi in Our House
Tuppence Middleton stars as Fi in Our House. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Criminal Element, Louise said: “Properties have become overvalued, and people have become these accidental millionaires living in fairly average houses.

“At the same time, a whole terrible industry of property fraud has grown up. I really wanted to write about a crime that I hadn’t read about before in fiction.”

Louise’s novel has been adapted by screenwriter Simon Ashdown and produced by Red Planet Picture.

As well as Line of Duty star Martin and Downton Abbey’s Tuppence, other cast members include Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) as Fiona’s best friend and Buket Komur (Honour) as Wendy.

Our House is airing on ITV this month
Our House is airing on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

The synopsis reads: "With all her family's possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there's been a huge mistake and insists her home isn't for sale.

"With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can’t reach estranged husband, Bram. As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has also disappeared.

"With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun, but her husband isn’t the only one with things to hide..."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Our House was filmed across London

Where was ITV's Our House filmed? Locations in London revealed
Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Who is Martin Compston? Height, career and wife revealed

Our House is airing over four nights

Our House episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama next on?
Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

What is Martin Compston's net worth?

Aunt Polly's voice was heard in episode two of Peaky Blinders last night

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at Aunt Polly reference in episode two

Trending on Heart

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts sit down for candid International Women's Day chat
Get involved with the conversation around gender equality this International Women's Day with these virtual events

International Women's Day 2022: Virtual talks, webinars and round-tables to empower you

Lifestyle

Our picks of some of the best female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

7 incredible female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

Lifestyle

Lynda Baron has died aged 82

Open All Hours and Come Outside star Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Celebrities

An amazing trick to make your towels softer

Mrs Hinch fan reveals genius 29p hack to get old towels feeling soft again

Lifestyle

Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Ross Boatman's life away from Harvey Monroe
Drivers can't identify this dashboard symbol

A third of drivers can't identify 'simple' dashboard symbol

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue floral dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Martin Compston has teased a new Line of Duty series

Martin Compston tells Heart Breakfast Line Of Duty could be back
Line of Duty's Martin Compston is married to Tianna Chanel Flynn

Inside Martin Compston's relationship with actress wife Tianna Chanel Flynn
A list sustainable brands run by women

International Women's Day: Female-owned sustainable and ethical brands

Lifestyle

Our House is airing on ITV

Our House cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Compston and where have you seen them before?
The Ipcress File is based on a novel of the same name

Is ITV's The Ipcress File a true story and is it the same as the film?
The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia

Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed
The Ipcress File is on ITV this month

The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?