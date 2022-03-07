Inside the true story of property fraud behind ITV drama Our House

Our House is said to be based on a true story. Picture: ITV

Is ITV's Our House a true story? Here's what we know about the novel it is based on...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ITV’s new thriller Our House is sure to have us all on the edge of our seats.

Based on a best-selling novel by the same name by Louise Candlish, it stars Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston.

The gripping tale tells the story of Fiona Lawson who comes home one day to find all of her belongings have vanished.

It soon emerges that the strangers have bought Fi’s house from her estranged husband Bram.

Martin Compston is starring in Our House. Picture: ITV

But is Our House based on a true story? And is it the same as the book? Here’s what we know…

Is ITV’s Our House based on a true story?

Our House is not a true story, it is based on Louise Candlish's novel of the same name.

The novel, which was originally published in 2018, became a Sunday Times bestseller and also won the Book of the Year in the Crime and Thriller category at the British Book Awards in 2019.

According to the Washington Post, the story was inspired by one particular case of property fraud Louise read about in a London newspaper.

Tuppence Middleton stars as Fi in Our House. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Criminal Element, Louise said: “Properties have become overvalued, and people have become these accidental millionaires living in fairly average houses.

“At the same time, a whole terrible industry of property fraud has grown up. I really wanted to write about a crime that I hadn’t read about before in fiction.”

Louise’s novel has been adapted by screenwriter Simon Ashdown and produced by Red Planet Picture.

As well as Line of Duty star Martin and Downton Abbey’s Tuppence, other cast members include Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) as Fiona’s best friend and Buket Komur (Honour) as Wendy.

Our House is airing on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

The synopsis reads: "With all her family's possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there's been a huge mistake and insists her home isn't for sale.

"With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can’t reach estranged husband, Bram. As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has also disappeared.

"With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun, but her husband isn’t the only one with things to hide..."