The Outnumbered kids are unrecognisable 15 years after the show began

The Outnumbered kids reunited last September. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Heart reporter

The child stars who played Jake, Ben and Karen in BBC's Outnumbered recently reunited for a photo.

We know it's been 15 years, but we still can't get our heads around the fact that the Outnumbered stars aren't children any more.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche, and Ramona Marquez - who played Jake, Ben, and Karen - posed for a photograph together in September, and they look completely unrecognisable.

Dan captioned the picture: "No more of COVID keeping the fam apart".

Outnumbered fans rushed to comment their excitement about the picture, with one writing: "gonna go rewatch outnumbered i miss this".

Another added: "Great photo of you all! ❤️".

And a third wrote: "This makes my heart so happy".

Outnumbered first aired in 2007. Picture: BBC

A fourth said: "I miss you lot so much.", while a fifth added: "This pic is EVERYTHING".

They starred in the BBC sitcom from 2007 to 2014, alongside their on-screen parents Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner.

The actors last appeared on screen together in the Outnumbered Christmas special in 2016.