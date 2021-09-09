Paddy McGuiness teases Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere is set to return

Paddy and Peter could return for Road to Nowhere. Picture: Channel 4

Paddy McGuinness has shared an exciting update, teasing that Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere with Peter Kay could return.

The 48-year-old played the character of Patrick 'Paddy' O'Shea in the much-loved show, starring alongside Peter, who played Maxwell 'Max' Bygraves.

Originally airing back in 2004, it saw two Bolton doormen tour around the UK in their campervan.

Paddy McGuinness teased Road to Nowhere could return. Picture: Getty Images

And Paddy has now revealed the comedy duo could be back soon, after Peter teased the sitcom's return during a gig in August.

Paddy told The Sun : “Peter did a live show a week or so back and he’s thrown it out there. But that’s what he does.

"He makes an appearance once every three or four years, says we’re going to do some Max and Paddy, then no one sees him again. And then every interview I do it’s like, ‘When’s it back?’.

“I’m texting him like, ‘Why have you done that again?’. But if you look at what we’ve already written, you think, ‘That will go down really well’."

Peter said at his recent charity stand-up show in Manchester: “I loved making Max And Paddy — it was one of the best times we ever had filming and we had such a good laugh.

“We actually wrote two Christmas specials, then we never made them, so you never know.”

Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere was a huge success following on from their show Phoenix Nights.

While fans were only treated to the one six-part series of the show, people have been desperate to see the show back on our screens.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Max and paddy’s road to nowhere making a comeback quality television that.”

Another person simply wrote: “YESSSSSS!!!!!”

Peter and Paddy briefly reprised their characters for a spoof fitness DVD in 2005 called Max & Paddy’s The Power Of Two.

They also starred in Phoenix Nights Live in Manchester in 2015 for Comic Relief.