Paddy McGuinness shares emotional rare video of daughter Felicity, 3, singing

Paddy McGuinness said the adorable moment was 'so special' as he shared the clip to Instagram.

Paddy McGuinness has shared a rare video of his daughter Felicty, three, singing What A Wonderful World while out on a walk in her pram.

The presenter, 46, who shares Felicity with his wife Christine, described the moment as 'so special' as he posted it to Instagram.

Paddy shared a clip of his daughter Felicity singing. Picture: Instagram

He wrote: "I know how hard being a parent can be but children are so innocent and pure. It’s these moments that are so special. Here’s my 3 year old daughter Felicity.

"It’s raining, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and the News seems to get worse everyday, yet here she is, singing about how wonderful the world is.

"Thank you baby girl, I hope and pray you’ll still be singing this song, with all your friends, in years to come."

The proud dad described the moment as 'so special'. Picture: Instagram

Fans rushed to praise the adorable clip, with one writing: "Absolutely amazing and I’m blown away that she knows such an iconic and beautiful song. Made my day that, thanks Paddy! Please give your daughter a hug from me xx".

Another added: "Felicity you've won the Internet today darling girl 😍😍😍😍 how precious is she? ❤️❤️".

Paddy is also dad to twins Leo and Penelope, seven, and all three children are austistic.

Christine previously opened up about her lockdown life with Paddy during an appearance on Loose Women, saying: "It’s been really strange because I thought we’d have hated this.

"If you’d have told me a few months ago, I’d have said ‘Absolutely not, you cannot put me in lockdown with him!'

"I would have thought we would have hated it, but we are getting on so well."I think it’s because this is the first time we are doing everything 50/50.

"The things we used to bicker about was mainly how much he would be away from home or if I wanted to work and couldn’t because he was away, it was like little things whereas now we’re both stay at home parents.

"We’re both doing the same amount of cooking, cleaning, childcare, bedtimes, so there’s nothing really to argue about. But don’t get me wrong, I want him to go back to work!"

