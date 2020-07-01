Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis looks totally different now

1 July 2020, 12:42

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Jason Lewis - who played male model Smith Jerrod on SATC - appeared on Australia's The Morning Show on Wednesday.

Sex and the City star Jason Lewis looked unrecognisable when he appeared on Australian TV earlier this week.

The 49-year-old, who found fame as hunky male model Smith Jerrod on the US series two decades ago, is no longer sporting the long blonde locks he became known for.

These days, Jason sports a short brown hairdo and a thick moustache.

Jason chatted about his memories of Sex and the City
Jason chatted about his memories of Sex and the City. Picture: Seven/The Morning Show

During his appearance on The Morning Show, he opened up to hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies about Sex and the City's prevailing popularity today.

He said: "I think it starts with the title, 'Sex,' adding: "Any good writing speaks for something we all experience and they did such a good job of doing that while keeping it funny and entertaining and sensational.

"But it was always something that was really heartfelt in each episode."

Jason Lewis looks totally different in 2020
Jason Lewis looks totally different in 2020. Picture: Seven/The Morning Show

Jason's character became known for stripping off for an Absolut Vodka campaign, which involved him getting naked in front of a room-full of people - including on-screen girlfriend Samantha Jones.

Speaking about shooting the iconic scene, he said: "It was a lot of takes and a lot of people. It was a good lesson in getting used to your natural state.

"When you have lots of people in one scene, you have different people from different angles.

"I got to do it from many different directions. The poor cameraman had to deal with me."

