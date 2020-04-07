Christine McGuinness makes x-rated jibe about Paddy McGuinness' manhood

7 April 2020, 08:38

Christine McGuinness made the jibe on Instagram
Christine McGuinness made the jibe on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Christine and Paddy are self-isolating with their three children at their home in Cheshire.

Christine McGuinness made an x-rated joke about her husband Paddy McGuinness' private parts on Instagram last night, describing it as 'too much'.

Read more: Alesha Dixon criticised for 'sunbathing in the park' but it’s actually her huge garden

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, 32, who got married to Paddy in 2011, posted a screengrab of a joke her husband made about not being able to see his penis because of the weight he'd put on in lockdown.

Christine made the x-rated joke on her Instagram stories
Christine made the x-rated joke on her Instagram stories. Picture: PA

Peter Andre had reposted an article about the joke, writing: "Yes but can Christine see it? That's more important."

Read more: Emmerdale's Lisa Riley had 1.5 stone of excess skin removed after weight loss

And Christine responded with: "Too much thanks to the lockdown. Thank god he's had the snip!!!"

View this post on Instagram

Isolation gains. #stayhome #staysafe #washyourhands

A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness.paddy) on

The x-rated jibe comes soon after Paddy joked on Instagram: "In every Prison movie I’ve watched people tend to come out of isolation looking in peak physical condition?

"I’ve only been on lockdown for 18 days and I can no longer see my penis! #bangediton #stayhome #staysafe #washyourhands".

Responding to his hilarious post, one of his followers wrote: "Easier just to drop the pants and look in the mirror, I've been doing it for years! It's good to see the old warrior every now and again".

Another added: "Is it self isolating?".

NOW READ:

Jacqueline Jossa says 'if you don't have a garden, tough' as she despairs at lockdown rule-breakers

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Joe Wicks has opened up about his childhood

How Joe Wicks overcame his tough childhood to be the nation's favourite PE teacher
James Arthur said goodbye to his luscious locks - but it was for a good cause

James Arthur debuts shock new look after shaving off his hair to raise funds for the NHS
Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond shares rare glimpse of son Aiden, 14, in hilarious clip
Jay Benedict has died from coronavirus complications

Former Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict dies after suffering complications following coronavirus battle

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £165 knitted contrast skirt from Sandro Paris

Trending on Heart

Are you ready to wok from home?

Wagamama launches online tutorials so you can cook their katsu curry and others at home

Food & Health

The best family films to stream on Netflix this Bank Holiday

Best family movies to stream on Netflix UK over Easter

TV & Movies

The Taylor family coloured their house in rainbow chalk

This family brightened up lockdown by colouring in their house like a rainbow

News

Women are better drivers than men, it has been revealed

Women are better drivers than men, new study finds

Lifestyle

Drivers making non-essential journeys could have their insurance voided

Drivers warned non-essential journeys could void car insurance

News

Advice for asthma sufferers amid the coronavirus pandemic

The first official NHS guidelines on asthma and coronavirus have been published

News