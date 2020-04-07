Alesha Dixon criticised for 'sunbathing in the park' but it’s actually her huge garden

Alesha Dixon was accused of not socially distancing. Picture: Instagram

Alesha Dixon has sparked debate with her sunbathing photos amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As the sun made a timely appearance over the weekend, Alesha Dixon spent Sunday enjoying the rays with her family.

Taking to Instagram, the Britain’s Got Talent judge posted pictures and videos of her relaxing alongside husband Azuka Ononye and their daughters, Azura, six, and Anaya, seven months, outside.

But many fans wrongly criticised mum-of-two Alesha for breaking social distancing rules and sunbathing in, what looked like a park, when it was actually her huge garden.

The stunning photos show her outdoor space stretching out for miles, more than big enough for picnics and even a work out session during lockdown.

Alesha Dixon was sunbathing in her garden. Picture: Instagram

Alesha Dixon had a picnic in her garden. Picture: Instagram

After Alesha, 41, shared the sweet snaps, one fan commented: “Please tell me this is your garden and your not out in a park???”

Another asked: "Is that your garden?”, while a third added: “Wow looks like a park! Very lucky!!”

And a fourth joked: "You’re not meant to be out in public space - ohh wait...looks amazing x."

Following the criticism, Alesha has seemingly deleted the image, but kept the videos on her Instagram Stories.

The UK government put in social distancing rules last month, telling residents to stay at home to relieve the strain on the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Alesha is back for Britain’s Got Talent’s new series next week, alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Heart Breakfast’s very own Amanda Holden.

The auditions are set to still air despite the current coronavirus pandemic as they were filmed months in advance.

In a statement from ITV, bosses said they were trying to figure out how to make the live shows work later on in the year, explaining: “We are also working with our production colleagues to see how we can make the BGT live shows work in an ever-changing situation and we will update on this in due course.”

Other shows have been forced to halt production due to the virus, including soaps Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.