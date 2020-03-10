Exclusive

Alesha Dixon speaks out on possibility for a Mis-Teeq reunion

10 March 2020, 16:04 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 16:13

Alesha Dixon has spoken out on the possibility for a Mis-Teeq reunion
Alesha Dixon has spoken out on the possibility for a Mis-Teeq reunion. Picture: PA/Heart

Mis-Teeq got together in 1999 and announced their split in 2005.

Alesha Dixon has spoken out on the potential for a Mis-Teeq reunion, revealing that there are no current plans for the band to get back together.

Read more: Alesha Dixon delights fans with rare adorable family selfie

When asked by Heart.co.uk if there are plans for a reboot in the near future, she said: "No, not at all. Maybe a reunion for lunch.

Mis-Teeq split up in 2005
Mis-Teeq split up in 2005. Picture: PA

"I'm hopefully going to be catching up with Su-Elise soon because she lives in Australia now. She's back over and she messaged me the other day.

"So yes to that, but at the moment I'm making my own music and as is Sabrina. So we're all doing our own thing.

"I've always said never say never, but I'm kind of getting bored of saying never say never, but that is the honest truth.

Alesha Dixon has said there are no immediate plans for a Mis-Teeq reunion
Alesha Dixon has said there are no immediate plans for a Mis-Teeq reunion. Picture: PA

And when we asked whether there was potential for a reunion in the future, she added: "Who knows".

Alesha has just released a new teenage fiction book called Star Switch, described as a 'fresh, funny, modern spin on Freaky Friday'.

Read more: Alesha Dixon compares her post-baby body to a 'kangaroo pouch' seven weeks after giving birth

Speaking to Heart about the book, she said: "We all look at other people's lives and think 'oh my life would be so much better if I had their life or if I was doing what they're doing'.

"People just fantasise about what other people are doing and I just love the idea of having these two characters swap places and see what life is like on the other side."

Read more: This Morning fans melt as Alesha Dixon's baby interrupts interview

And speaking about whether she drew on her own experiences to write the book, Alesha added: "The only thing that is similar to my life is that one of the characters from the book is in the music industry and is a singer.

"I've taken inspiration just from life, how I see people, the fact that we're obsessed with what everyone else is doing rather than focusing on a journey that we're all on. So I'd say my inspiration has come from different things."

