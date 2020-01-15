Alesha Dixon delights fans with rare adorable family selfie

Alesha has delighted fans with the adorable snap. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Britain's Got Talent judge rarely shares photos of her children on social media.

Alesha Dixon has shared a rare family selfie with her husband and children in bed, and her Instagram followers were delighted with the insight into her family life.

The BGT judge, 41, posed with her husband Azuka Ononye and two daughters Azura Sienna, six, and Anaya, four months - and captioned the snap: "4 is the magic number!"

Fans rushed to the comment section to express their delight, with many nothing how much Azura Sienna resembles Alesha.

One wrote: "Such a beautiful family. Your little girl is the 'spitting image' of you".

Anither added: "Just lovely. You all look so happy, and so alike!"

And a third wrote: "You're daughter is you, but just in smaller form lol!"

Alesha welcomed baby Anaya into the world in October of last year.

She announced the news on Instagram with an adorable photo of the newborn captioned: "Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19

"7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet".

Alesha announced she was pregnant in May 2019 on Britain's Got Talent.

