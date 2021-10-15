You can get paid £5,000 to watch every episode of The Simpsons at home

You can now get paid to watch every episode of The Simpsons. Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

A company wants to pay a Simpsons fan to watch every episode for the cool sum of £5,000.

A company is looking to pay someone £5,000 to watch every single episode of the series, and they'll even receive a box of doughnuts for their trouble.

PlatinCasino.co.uk are looking for a Simpsons Series Analyst, who will be tasked with watching every episode to see if the show really does predict the future.

Many fans will be aware that the series, which first aired in 1989, has long been rumoured to have predicted events like the Donald Trump presidency and even the recent fuel crisis.

The Simpsons first aired in 1989. Picture: Alamy

The UK online casino wants to pay the lucky applicant to watch all episodes, including the film, to see what other potential predictions it may have made.

The fan has eight weeks to watch 284 hours of the cartoon, meaning they'll earn £6.80 an episode.

The company will also cover the cost of the Disney Plus subscription.

A spokesman said: "It's a well-known phenomenon that The Simpsons has predicted major life events, and in our industry, we too like to predict what the future has in store for us. So, after a hard couple of years, we at PlatinCasino.co.uk are intrigued to see what 2022 will hold...





The lucky applicant will get paid £6.80 per episode. Picture: Alamy

"Ahead of the new year, we thought we’d put The Simpsons to the test and see if, after analysing every single episode, it can help us to predict the future. As part of our mission to do this, we’re happy to announce that we’re looking for our first, official, Simpsons Series Analyst!

"Now if you haven’t already heard of The Simpsons predicting the future, this theory has circulated globally after some of the show’s storylines have come true years after airing.

"Events occurring in past series that have become reality include Donald Trump’s presidency, the 2013 horse meat scandal, the coronavirus pandemic, and more recently, the fuel shortage across Britain."

You can apply here.