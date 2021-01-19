Peaky Blinders writer confirms there is a film adaptation on the way

19 January 2021, 16:30

Peaky Blinder is being made into a film, and we couldn't be more excited
Peaky Blinder is being made into a film, and we couldn't be more excited. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Peaky Blinders will be hitting the big screen at some point in the future, it has been confirmed.

A Peaky Blinders film is in the works, writer Steven Knight has revealed.

The hit BBC drama about the Birmingham gangsters is currently filming its sixth and final series, but it won't be goodbye from Thomas Shelby and the gang just yet.

READ MORE: Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton reveals he's still working part-time in a vegan café

Thomas Shelby will be returning following series six to appear on the big screen
Thomas Shelby will be returning following series six to appear on the big screen. Picture: BBC

There have been previous hints from writer Steven Knight that Peaky Blinders could be hitting the big screen, but now the news has been confirmed.

Speaking to Deadline, Knight said: "Covid changed our plans, but I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie.

He added: "That is what is going to happen."

Steven Knight said that a Peaky Blinders film 'is going to happen'
Steven Knight said that a Peaky Blinders film 'is going to happen'. Picture: BBC

In a previous statement, Knight said that the show would return after the final series "in another form" – we now know that that form will be in the cinemas.

At the moment, there are no details about the storyline of the film, or who will be starring in it, especially as we have one last series of the drama to get through before planning can start.

This exciting news comes after it was confirmed on social media that Peaky Blinders series six had started filming.

Confirming the news with some behind-the-scenes snaps on the official Peaky Blinders Instagram page, the team wrote: "The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming."

READ NOW: Producers speak out over rumours that David Beckham has landed a part in Peaky Blinders

