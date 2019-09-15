Peaky Blinders fans think Tom Hardy will make a sensational return TONIGHT as show teases comeback

Twitter is on fire with rumours Peaky Blinders gangster Alfie Solomons will make a shock return. Picture: BBC / Twitter

Viewers believe gangster Alfie Solomons will make a shocking appearance in Sunday night's episode as the BBC drops hints on Twitter.

Peaky Blinders fans believe Tom Hardy is going to make a spectacular return in tonight's episode as the BBC hints at a comeback.

Show producers have posted a clip that shows Thomas Shelby visiting an "old friend" at an asylum and viewers are convinced it's going to be gangster Alfie Solomons – despite the fact the Jewish gang leader was sensationally killed off last season.

Twitter users have gone into meltdown over the teaser for episode five of the current series, which sees Tommy telling a guard: "He was my friend."

The guard responds by saying: "Yeah, well he's nobody's friend anymore. He's a f**king animal."

PREVIEW. Tommy pays a visit to an old friend in brand new #PeakyBlinders, Sunday at 9pm on @bbcone. pic.twitter.com/yN9nDg5bAv — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) September 13, 2019

The video ends with the Birmingham gang leader heading into the mystery man's dark cell, leaving show addicts confident it's Alfie back from the dead.

One excited viewer tweeted: "Long trailer... big tease for Sunday! It has GOT to be Alfie!! Who else could it be? Tommy doesn’t have many friends. If this is Alfie Twitter will explode."

"2 episodes left yet I’m still hoping that alfie would show up I still don’t believe he is dead:((," said a second.

While another added: "OMFG if this is Alfie I’m gonna flip. #PeakyBlinders".

Long trailer... big tease for Sunday! It has GOT to be Alfie!! Who else could it be? Tommy doesn’t have many friends. If this is Alfie Twitter will explode #PeakyBlinders — lornajoanbixby (@lornajoanbixby) September 13, 2019

But despite the #PeakyBlinders hashtag blowing up with rumours of Tom's return, some fans aren't as sure he will reappear.

One unconvinced viewer said: "Alfie is gone, guys. come on..."

"Twitter mill is on fire that Alfie Solomons going to make a comeback tonight - Not sure you comeback from getting shot in the head #PeakyBlinders," added another.

"Wish it was Alfie but the guy says Barney," said a third.

Twitter mill is on fire that Alfie Solomons going to make a comeback tonight - Not sure you comeback from getting shot in the head 🤔#PeakyBlinders — TomJackson10 (@TomJackson10) September 15, 2019

Fans were gutted when the fan favourite was shot dead by patriarch Tommy Shelby after he betrayed him at the end of series four – and it seems they weren't the only ones.

Actor Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, previously admitted no one expected the dramatic exit, including Tom himself.

“I didn’t know that was coming.

"We were unsure… there was a whole thing about whether or not Alfie would live or die, or get shot or not. It was up for debate and discussion.

“I know that Tom didn’t want to go so there was this whole thing.”

Peaky Blinders season 5 continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.