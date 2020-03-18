This Morning viewers in hysterics as Phillip Schofield 'swears' during Spin To Win
18 March 2020, 11:23 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 11:54
Phillip seemingly let out a swear word during the live This Morning segment.
This Morning viewers were beside themselves today after presenter Phillip Schofield seemingly 'swore' during a live phone-in.
He and co-host Holly Willoughby were playing the hilarious game Spin To Win, and caller Lydia from the Isle of Man took home £1,000 and the tote bag of goodies.
Warning: the below video contains (what sounds like) swearing
Oh. Schofield casually swearing 🤣#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/2CItl7bErX
While the bag was being lowered down, Phillip hilariously appeared to say 'If you want to play this game, you'll know that we've got a bag full of stuff. We call it a bag of s***'.
A shocked Holly Willoughby put her head in her hands, and Phil laughed as he claimed he didn't say the offending word.
However, viewers were convinced the Phillip did swear, and took to Twitter to praise the This Morning presenter for cheering them up.
One wrote: "Did he just say s***" coupled with some laughing emojis.
Another added: "Looool did he mean to say that??".
A third wrote: "Did he or didn't he that is the questions".
Another said: "Hahaha!!! Oh I needed that today. Bag of s***. Let's be honest no kids are gonna be watching This Morning... yet".
Phillip later clarified his words during a live interview, joking: "I just ran two words together, how it's interpreted is up to anyone".
