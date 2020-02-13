This Morning competition Spin To Win leaves Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield panicking as doctor answers while with a patient

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked after a caller admitted they'd left a patient to take the call.

This Morning's Spin The Wheel competition has a habit of sending the hit ITV morning show into chaos, and Thursday morning was no different.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's first called, Dr Rodrey, answered straight away and said the correct password, which was New York.

However, Holly, 38, and Phillip, 57, were then forced to spin the wheel very fast after Dr Rodrey revealed he wasn't watching the show because he was with a patient.

He told a shocked Holly and Phil: " I'm with a patent, I had to walk out".

The pair told him: "Ok we're going to do this so fast", before spinning the wheel.

In the end, Dr Rodrey won a spa break in Devon, which he said was "brilliant".

People on Twitter were left with mixed emotions over the blunder, with one commenting: "Imagine being in hospital and the doctor walking out to take a phone call from this pair? I'd be fuming. #ThisMorning."

However, another saw the funny side, writing: "He was a doctor and supposed to be with a patient", followed by a laughing face emoji.

A third person said: "Sorry did we just forget that a Doctor walked out on his patient to win a f**king spa break in Devon #ThisMorning."

