This Morning competition Spin To Win leaves Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield panicking as doctor answers while with a patient

13 February 2020, 11:42 | Updated: 13 February 2020, 12:32

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked after a caller admitted they'd left a patient to take the call.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked as the caller admitted he was with a patient
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked as the caller admitted he was with a patient. Picture: ITV

This Morning's Spin The Wheel competition has a habit of sending the hit ITV morning show into chaos, and Thursday morning was no different.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's first called, Dr Rodrey, answered straight away and said the correct password, which was New York.

READ MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left baffled as flatearther tries to convince them the earth is flat

However, Holly, 38, and Phillip, 57, were then forced to spin the wheel very fast after Dr Rodrey revealed he wasn't watching the show because he was with a patient.

Dr Rodrey admitted he has left his patient to take the phone call
Dr Rodrey admitted he has left his patient to take the phone call. Picture: ITV

He told a shocked Holly and Phil: " I'm with a patent, I had to walk out".

The pair told him: "Ok we're going to do this so fast", before spinning the wheel.

In the end, Dr Rodrey won a spa break in Devon, which he said was "brilliant".

Dr Rodrey ended up winning a spa break to Devon
Dr Rodrey ended up winning a spa break to Devon. Picture: ITV

People on Twitter were left with mixed emotions over the blunder, with one commenting: "Imagine being in hospital and the doctor walking out to take a phone call from this pair? I'd be fuming. #ThisMorning."

However, another saw the funny side, writing: "He was a doctor and supposed to be with a patient", followed by a laughing face emoji.

Holly and Phillip were left panicking when the caller explained he was with a patient
Holly and Phillip were left panicking when the caller explained he was with a patient. Picture: ITV

A third person said: "Sorry did we just forget that a Doctor walked out on his patient to win a f**king spa break in Devon #ThisMorning."

READ MORE: This Morning descends into chaos as an alpaca spits in Phillip Schofield's face, sending Holly Willoughby into meltdown

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Will Mick Carter die in EastEnders

EastEnders anniversary spoilers: Does Mick Carter die during boat party tragedy?
Holly Willoughby left This Morning viewers in hysterics

Holly Willoughby in This Morning blunder as she accidentally covers her teeth in chocolate live on air

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Markus Lupfer

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £295 pink printed midi skirt from Markus Lupfer

Celebrities

PS I Love You could be returning for a sequel

PS I Love You sequel confirmed as fans beg for Gerard Butler to return
Kelvin has broken his silence on the rumours

Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher breaks silence after being pictured partying with Oti Mobuse

Trending on Heart

Katie Price's dog has sadly been hit by a car

Katie Price 'reported to the RSPCA' after her 'third pet in three years dies'

Celebrities

Coleen has slammed Rebekah Vardy for 'selling stories on her'

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy feud: how do the WAGs know each other and were they friends?

Celebrities

Sam Faiers has spoken out on her decision on Instagram

Sam Faiers opens up about decision not to send son Paul to nursery

Celebrities

Siannise was fuming over Luke T's comment on Love Island

Love Island's Sianisse fuming as brutal game reveals Luke T’s ‘disrespectful comment’
Love Island is set to last six weeks

When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?