Piers Morgan insists he's not the pigeon lady from Home Alone

9 December 2020, 10:03 | Updated: 9 December 2020, 10:11

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Piers Morgan has hit back at claims that he is the 'pigeon lady' from Home Alone 2.

In news we did not expect to hear in 2020, Piers Morgan has been forced to hit back at claims he's the 'pigeon lady' from the Home Alone films.

It all started when an image of Piers and the character side-by-side went viral, with many claiming they bear a resemblance to each other.

However, the Good Morning Britain host, 55, has denied being in any way associated with the character, played by Brenda Fricker in the 1992 film Home Alone 2, after being pressed on the matter by his co-host Susanna Reid.

Piers has hit back at claims that he's the pigeon lady
Piers has hit back at claims that he's the pigeon lady. Picture: Shutterstock

"Why does this keep coming around?", Piers said, to which Susanna replied: "Because frankly it is the best picture.

"Because lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you, Piers Morgan."

However, Piers insisted: "It’s not me, I’m not the bag lady in Home Alone 2."

Susanna hit back with: "You are the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.


The pigeon lady appears in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
The pigeon lady appears in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Picture: 20th Century Fox

"Your character helped save Kevin when he’s cornered in the park by the wet bandits."

Piers then retorted: "It’s not my character, I’m nothing to do with it."

Viewers were in hysterics at the comparison, with one joking: "We’ve never seen you and the pigeon lady in the same room have we?"

