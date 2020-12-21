11 real life soap relationships revealed - including secret sisters and low key marriages

There are secret relationships between many soap stars. Picture: Instagram

There are some secret connections between the stars of EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

A lot of drama has happened this year in the nation’s favourite soap’s - including affairs, boat crashes and a fair few deaths.

But while we’re hooked on the characters from EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, it turns out there are a few secret connections behind the scenes.

So, let’s take a look at who is related to, dating or married to their soap co-stars...

Jamie Lomas and Charley Webb

Jamie Lomas and Charley Webb are siblings. Picture: Instagram

Many soap fans might not know that Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas - or Warren Fox - is actually the big brother of Emmerdale star Charley Webb.

The pair often share sweet photos of each other on social media and are seemingly a very close knit family.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Staying with Charlie Webb, it’s more well known that the star is married to fellow Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe.

The pair now have three children and married in 2018.

Chris Gascoyne and Caroline Harding

Chris Gascoyne is best known for his iconic role as Peter Barlow in Coronation Street.

But fans might not realise that he is married to Emmerdale and Corrie actress Caroline Harding and the pair have three kids together.

Caroline has played four different roles in Emmerdale, and she appeared in Corrie in 2015 as the doctor who diagnosed Hope Stape's cancer.

She returned to the programme from September 2020 to November 2020 as Dr Howarth who treated a dying Oliver Battersby.

Jacqueline Jossa and Megan Jossa

Lauren Branning actress Jacqueline Jossa left EastEnders back in 2018, but it turns out she wasn’t the first member of her family to appear on the show.

Her younger cousin Megan played Grant Mitchell's daughter Courtney from March to June 2006, but didn’t reprise the role when Courtney returned to Walford in 2016.

Rory Douglas Speed and Nadine Mulkerrin

They might have had a rocky romance on Hollyoaks, but off screen the actors who play Cleo McQuee and Joel Dexter are stronger than ever.

Rory and Nadine even welcomed their baby son Reggie in October last year after they got engaged back in 2018 during a trip to Amsterdam.

Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach

Brooke Vincent has played Sophie Webster on Coronation Street since 2004, so she was over the moon when her real life cousin joined the soap in 2011.

Ellie bagged her role as foster girl Faye when she was just nine-years-old and her character was later adopted by the Windass family.

Natalie J Robb and Johnny McPherson

Emmerdale star Natalie - who plays Moira Barton - got close to co-star Johnny (Liam Cavanagh) on set.

The pair are now together after they started dating at the beginning of 2020 following a trip to Lapland together for work.

They appeared together as a couple for the first time during a Zoom call to celebrate co-star Liam Fox's 50th birthday.

Stuck in Lapland with these two. Please send help. pic.twitter.com/gEtSEwrqi6 — Jonny McPherson (@jonnymcpherson) December 7, 2019

Joe and Shana Swash

Cast your minds back to 2003 and you might remember a fresh faced Joe Swash arriving in EastEnders as Mickey Miller.

Well, he actually joined the cast alongside his real life sister, Shana Swash, who played his pregnant 13-year-old sister Demi.

Joe and Shana Swash on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Emmerdale’s Joe Duttine (Tim Metcalfe) and Sally Carman (Abi Franklin) have actually been dating since June 2018.

Joe and Sally moved in together in 2019 and even got engaged earlier this year.

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

He might be a womaniser in Emmerdale, but Cain Dingle actor Jeff is actually married to co-star Zoe Henry who plays Rhona Goskirk.

The pair met when they were at drama college together and tied the knot in 2003.

The couple have two children called Violet and Stan