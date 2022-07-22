Pointless star Richard Osman says emotional farewell to Alexander Armstrong in final episode

22 July 2022, 13:53

Richard's final episode of Pointless aired earlier this week
Richard's final episode of Pointless aired earlier this week. Picture: BBC

Richard Osman said a subtle farewell to his Pointless co-host before it was announced that he would be leaving.

Pointless star Richard Osman has shared that he shared a secret farewell to Alexander Armstrong while filming his last ever episode.

The 51-year-old, who announced that he would be leaving the show in April of this year, shared a clip of some of his final words on the show, while the audience were unaware that he was leaving.

Sharing the sweet clip to Twitter, Richard wrote: "I will still be on screen for a while in repeats, but yesterday was my final ever episode of daytime #Pointless after 12 years.

"Only Xander and I knew that at time of recording, so I wanted to give him a heartfelt message. New episodes with new hosts will be with in September!"

In the clip, Richard was seen telling his co-host: "I was just doing an interview, and they always ask about Pointless at the end of it, and they always say, 'How is Pointless?' and they say, 'What’s Xander like?' And I always say how lovely you are."

"And it occurred to me I don’t tell you in person often enough. So I just want to say how lucky I am to work with you."

Alexander looked emotional at his words, before Richard continued: "I always think after the end of interviews, 'I must tell Xander in person,' which I never do. So now I tell you on telly."

Fanning his face with his hands, Alexander described his words as "the nicest thing in the world".

Richard previously announced that he would be leaving the BBC quiz show to focus on writing projects.

Alexander looked emotional at Richard's words
Alexander looked emotional at Richard's words. Picture: BBC

He said in a statement: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years."

