Richard Osman to leave Pointless after 13 years

8 April 2022, 14:10

Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years
Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years. Picture: BBC
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

TV presenter Richard Osman has announced on Twitter that he will be leaving BBC gameshow Pointless to pursue writing projects.

Richard Osman is set to leave Pointless after 13 years, the BBC have confirmed.

The TV presenter, 51, is leaving the beloved quiz show, which he co-hosts with Alexander Armstrong, to focus on writing projects.

He said in a statement: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

Richard co-hosted Pointless with Alexander Armstrong
Richard co-hosted Pointless with Alexander Armstrong. Picture: BBC

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years."

Richard has in recent years been juggling his TV work with writing his successful crime novel series Thursday Murder Club.

He will continue to present his BBC Two show House of Games, which first aired in 2017.


Richard will be leaving Pointless to focus on writing projects
Richard will be leaving Pointless to focus on writing projects. Picture: Alamy

BBC bosses will not immediately replace Richard with another Pointless co-host, but the job will instead be filled by a series of rotating guest presenters.

Richard has been a hugely popular figure on Pointless, which airs on weekdays at 5:15pm on BBC One.

Alexander introduces him each day as his 'Pointless friend', and he informs the contestants and viewers on the facts and trivia about the answers.

