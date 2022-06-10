Pointless star Richard Osman has a rockstar brother you might recognise

Richard Osman has a famous brother. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

Who is Richard Osman's famous brother? Here's what we know about rockstar Mat Osman...

After making his Pointless debut back in 2009, Richard Osman has become a TV favourite.

But it turns out the presenter isn’t the only star in his family as his older brother, Mat Osman, is in a very popular band.

Music fans might recognise Mat, 54, as a bass guitarist and founding member of one of the biggest Britpop bands in history Suede.

Formed in 1989, the band is now made up of Mat, singer Brett Anderson, guitarist Richard Oakes drummer Simon Gilbert and keyboardist and guitarist Neil Codling.

Mat Osman is a rockstar in band Suede. Picture: Getty Images

Some of their songs include Beautiful Ones, Animal Nitrate and Pantomime Horse and in 1992 they were dubbed ‘The Best New Band in Britain’.

Opening up about his brother’s talent, Richard previously told The Douglas Anderson Show: "I have always been a fan. And then it broke for them very, very big in the early 90s, and it was amazing."

Suede split back in 2003 and Mat went on to provide music for TV shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Marriage Ref and You Have Been Watching.

Suede returned in 2010 and they have been touring ever since, with Mat also releasing his first novel, The Ruins, in 2020 and his second, Ghost Theatre earlier this year.

Richard Osman has recently got engaged. Picture: Getty Images

He also has pieces published in publications including The Guardian, The Independent and The Observer.

This comes after Pointless star Richard, 51, revealed he has recently got engaged in an interview with author Marian Keyes for the Guardian.

Marian asked him: "Is it true you are getting married?", to which he replied: "Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?"

Richard met his girlfriend Ingrid Oliver, who is known for playing Petronella in Doctor Who, at a dinner party in the summer of 2020.

The couple previously sparked engagement rumours last month after Ingrid was spotted sporting what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The news comes just weeks after Richard announced he would be leaving Pointless to focus on writing full-time.