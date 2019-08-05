Robbie Williams will 'star in The Greatest Showman sequel with friend Hugh Jackman'

5 August 2019, 16:32

Apparently Hugh is creating a part for Robbie
Apparently Hugh is creating a part for Robbie. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Star of the blockbuster, Hugh, is apparently creating a role for his pal Robbie.

Robbie Williams will make his debut on the big screen rather soon in the sequel to The Greatest Showman after his good friend and star of the film Hugh Jackman has offered to create a part for him.

The Sunday Mirror reported that 50-year-old Hugh will be carving out a role for British singer Robbie in the highly anticipated musical sequel.

READ MORE: Love Island star Harley Brash's mum used to date Robbie Williams

Hugh has just done his The Man. The Music. The Show tour
Hugh has just done his The Man. The Music. The Show tour. Picture: PA

This comes after Williams was invited to perform in Jackman's world tour, 'The Man. The Music. The Show' where he performed a number of songs.

A source has revealed that Robbie, 45, blew Hugh away with his talent and that he's seriously impressed.

They said: "The Robbie and Hugh bromance is just going from strength to strength.

"Hugh wants space to be made for them to do a number and sing and act in his Greatest Showman sequel.

"Hugh and others are staying quiet until deals with Fox Studios are secured, but he is going to be a producer which means he will have a say on the cast. Robbie even doing one number would be fun."

Robbie and Hugh are good friends
Robbie and Hugh are good friends. Picture: Instagram

Robbie has described working with his "man crush" Hugh on the UK tour as a "career highlight" and Hugh gushed as he introduced him on stage as "one of the greatest entertainers of all time".

However, the speculation that Hugh will be using his producer powers to land Robbie a role has been put to bed (for now), as a spokesperson for the actor told the Metro.co.uk: "There is no truth to this story".

