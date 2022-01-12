Rules of the Game filming locations: where was the BBC drama filmed?

Rules of the Game is available to watch on iPlayer now. Picture: BBC

By Polly Foreman

Where is Rules of the Game set and what locations were used for filming the BBC drama?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rules of the Game is a brand-new BBC drama inspired by the Me Too movement.

The four-part series stars Maxine Peake as Sam Thompson, the Chief Operating Officer of a sportswear company where inappropriate behaviour had been allowed to go ahead unchecked.

After the discovery of a dead body in the company's foyer, a chain of events leads to past behaviours being confronted.

If you've just got started on the show, you may be wondering where the series is set and filmed.

Here's your need-to-know...

Where was Rules of the Game filmed? Picture: BBC

Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

The series was filmed in Manchester and the north west of England.

The home of Maxine's character is located in a street in Eccles, Salford, Manchester Evening News reports.

While the exterior shows of her home were filmed in Salford, the interior scenes were shot at a house in Great Sankey, Warrington, Cheshire.

The police station was set up in Heath Business Park in Runcorn, Cheshire.

Maxine Peake lives just around the corner from many of the locations used for filming, and she previously opened up about the convenience of the location.

Maxine Peake stars in Rules of the Game. Picture: BBC

She said: "It’s great being up North because I live in Salford.

"My character’s house was a 10-minute walk from where I live, which has never happened to me.

"Polling day was great because I could walk to my local polling centre, went in my wig and cast my vote in my scene off.

"That was a bonus, because a lot of the time you’re away, and after the year we’ve all had, being able to work from home has eased me back into filming after having a bit of a break."

How can I watch Rules of the Game?

Rules of the Game is airing weekly on Tuesdays at 9pm, with the first episode airing on January 11.

Alternatively, all four episodes are available to watch on iPlayer now.