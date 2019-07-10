Rylan Clark-Neal confirms he's bringing back Supermarket Sweep

Rylan is taking over Dale Winton's iconic role. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The TV presenter has now confirmed he'll host a new series of the iconic show on ITV2.

After months of waiting, Rylan Clark-Neal has finally announced he’ll be rebooting the ultimate retro gameshow Supermarket Sweep.

The iconic programme was originally hosted by the late Dale Winton over on ITV, and saw contestants asked a series of questions in order to build up time.

They were then let loose around the shopping aisles on a mission to collect the most valuable items in stock, with the team with the most expensive trolley coming out on top.

Announcing the exciting news that he will be the new face of the show, Rylan wrote on Instagram: “Been waiting a while to say this but it’s finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN! Supermarket Sweep is back, and I can’t wait for you to CHECK IT OUT. See you soon on @itv2#SupermarketSweep ❤️ 🍌🍔🍗🛒🛒🛒🛒🎉🎊”

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one wrote: “ I couldn’t think of anyone better to continue the show.♥ I know you’ll do Dale justice whilst putting your own spin on it.”

Vicky Pattison wrote: “AMAZING NEWS 💘💘💘,” while Rochelle Humes and Scarlett Moffatt also added excitable emojis to the photo.

Supermarket Sweep ran for eight years between 1993 to 2001 and was briefly revived in 2007.

After bagging the lead role on the show, presenter Dale was catapulted into fame thanks to his hilarious one liners and soon turned into one of TV’s biggest stars. The showbiz legend sadly died last year at the age of just 62.

Dale Winton hosted Supermarket Sweep for eight years. Picture: Getty Images

Keeping his memory alive, Supermarket Sweep will hit our TV screens later this year for 20-shows from Monday to Friday, and will be aired in a primetime slot over four weeks.

It’s thought to be mixing some iconic elements of the show with a whole host of new games.

And while details have been kept under lock and key, Rylan accidentally let slip the news back in October.

After posting a pic on Instagram of him laughing with two pals, Kathryn Swain and Peter Johnson, eagle-eyed fans noticed a stack of papers sitting on the table in front of him.

The poster, with a neon logo reading the show's name, also had a slogan, which read: "It's time to go wild in the aisles once more as the classic Supermarket Sweep returns bigger, funnier, and wilder than ever before!" Oops!

If you fancy having a go at appearing on the show, producers are now looking for fun outgoing and dynamic pairs of couples, friends, school and work mates or family duos to take part. To apply email: gameshow-casting@thames.tv.