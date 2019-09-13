S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole shocks First Dates viewers with transformation as he breaks down over love life

First Dates Hotel saw S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole open up about his failed love life.

First Dates Hotel viewers were shocked last night when Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 appeared unexpectedly on the non-celebrity version of the show.

Travelling to Italy to take part in the match-making programme, the former pop star opened up about his failed romances over the years.

He also went on to explain why he decided to leave S Club all the way back in 2002 and hinted he was ‘forced’ into a relationship with former bandmate Hannah Spearritt.

But as 42-year-old Paul was set up with Anna for a romantic date, viewers were stunned by his ‘unrecognisable’ appearance.

Paul went on a date with Anna. Picture: Channel 4

“Do not adjust your TV set: Watching #firstdateshotel and THIS IS PAUL FROM S CLUB SEVEN!!!,” said one fan on Twitter.

"I’m shook as IF that is Paul from S Club 7," added another.

A third wrote: “Would NEVER have known that was Paul! Good on him hope they have a fab date”

While a fourth added: "As if Paul from S Club 7 is on first dates hotel. He looks unrecognisable"

truly shocked to my core seeing Paul from S Club 7 on first dates omg — sophie 🌻 (@xsophiebrown_) September 12, 2019

I’m still not over the fact that Paul from S Club 7 was on First Dates Hotel tonight — Leah🍗 (@holloway_leah) September 12, 2019

I rly spent 10 minutes of First Dates Hotel thinking Paul looked like Paul from S Club 7 before they told me that's because it's him 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Abi🦊 (@minamums) September 12, 2019

Paul was part of S Club between 1998 and 2002 along with bandmates Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens.

In his quest for love, the star was set up with 27-year-old singer Anna, and things seemed to be going well, until she admitted she wasn't a big fan of pop music.

As the pair chatted more about their pasts, Paul was forced to admit he was part of a band.

Addressing his relationship with Hannah - who he dated in the public eye between 2001 and 2006 - Paul continued: “I was seeing a member of the pop group – Hannah – there was nothing natural about it.

“Lovely person, but not at all did I think this was going to lead to…”

Paul could then be heard saying: “If you’re being controlled to the point your girlfriend is chosen for you, you’re going to quit it, and I did.

Paul and Hannah dated for five years. Picture: PA Images

“It made it tough to get to grips with what made a real relationship.”

Despite the pair seemingly getting on, Anna later admitted she didn’t see a romantic spark with Paul.

She told him: "I do think it would be good if you were more confident.

"You're a lovely person and I feel like the industry has beaten you around a bit. I feel like you were almost apologising for yourself when you haven't done anything."

Speaking alone on camera, Paul later said: "I've made so many wrong choices, I haven't had a normal kind of life and I hide the real me."

Tearing up, he added: "I have to have more confidence and not be afraid."