Gemma Collins stuns fans with swimsuit snap after revealing she's back on controversial weight loss injections

11 September 2019, 12:27

Gemma Collins has revealed that she's using weight loss jabs
Gemma Collins has revealed that she's using weight loss jabs. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Gemma posted the revealing picture to Instagram while promoting the weight loss injections

Gemma Collins has revealed that she is using weight loss injections again - and posted a photo of herself in just a swimming costume to Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gemma wrote: "All these fabulous holidays over the summer have meant I’ve been indulging in fantastic food, from all over the world! I mean, Greek food tastes better in Mykonos, right?

"But now it's time to reign all the excesses in and get healthy again and @skinnyjab are going to help me do just that!

"Caroline has released her brand new plan and it's amazing!! So join me and let's do this together for the next 4 weeks 💕
Visit their website to book your plan online www.skinnyjab.co.uk. And for a 20% discount on this amazing offer, enter CODE: DIVA4EVER upon check out! #ad".

Fans rushed to the comment section to praise Gemma about how stunning she looks, with one writing: "Looking amazing girl! Keep it up 🙏🏻🔥🙏🏻🔥 xx".

Another added: "Looking great Gemma 💗".

The former TOWIE star, 37, has her own section on SkinnyJab's website called "Lose Weight With Gemma Collins, on which the company reveal that their jabs "is the force behind The GC's recent amazing weight-loss".

SkinnyJab claim they are "The Weight Loss Specialists" and that the jabs "remove hunger from the equation".

