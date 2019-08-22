Who is Sabrina Elba? Meet the new Good Morning Britain presenter married to Idris Elba

Sabrina Elba has joined the Good Morning Britain team. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

The Good Morning Britain family have welcomed a new presenter in the form of Sabrina Elba who is a model and the wife of actor Idris.

Sabrina will be filling in for Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 August this week and is set to bring viewers all the latest in showbiz gossip.

Speaking about her exciting role, the Canadian star said: “I’m new to London. I moved here about two and a half years ago and one of the staples of getting to know the city was watching shows like Good Morning Britain, understanding the humour and getting to know Brits. So I’m excited about finally being on the show after watching it!”

The former beauty queen then went on to reveal what tips her famous husband gave, as she continued: “Idris’ best advice has been just to ‘be natural' and just to 'be myself’. I mean, he’s a seasoned pro and watching him on set has been a masterclass, so I definitely take what he has to say seriously.”

So, ahead of her new role, here’s everything you need to know about Sabrina Elba...

Who is Sabrina Elba and how old is she?

Sabrina Elba - formally Dhowre - is an American actress and model who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.

The US-born star - who is of Somali descent - is 29-years-old which is 16 years younger than Luther's Idris.

How did Sabrina and Idris Elba meet and how long have they been together?

Sabrina and Idris are thought to have got together around March 2017 while Idris was shooting the film, The Mountain Between Us, which also starred Kate Winslet.

Speaking about his romance with Sabrina, he said on The Jess Cagle Interview: “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special.

They went public with their relationship in September that year when they attended the premiere party for his film Molly’s Game at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A source said at the time: “It’s believed Idris and Sabrina have been dating for around seven months. They’re having a great time getting to know each other and Idris feels strongly

enough about Sabrina for them to be talked about in public.

“Having her on his arm on a red carpet shows how serious he is about her as he doesn’t do these things lightly.

“He usually likes to keep that side of his life private but he’s proud to show Sabrina off on his arm. It’s been a different story for Sabrina, who has uploaded several pictures of Idris to her Snapchat account.”

When did they get married?

During a screening for Idra’s film YardieIn in February 2018, Rio Cinema in Dalston broke the news that the actor had asked Sabrina to be his wife.

They told fans: "Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie.

"She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering."

In April this year, the couple got married in a beautiful ceremony in Morocco, with British Vogue breaking the news with photos on its Instagram page.

Has Idris Elba been married before?

Idris has been married twice before. In 1999 he wed Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard but the pair divorced four years later in 2003.

The star then tied the knot with Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006 but they split shortly after.

Idris shares daughter Isan, 17, with ex Kim and five-year-old son Winston with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.