Schools cancel Grease production after students complain it's 'offensive'

17 November 2021, 10:11 | Updated: 17 November 2021, 10:15

Grease productions have been cancelled in Australia
Grease productions have been cancelled in Australia. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Two schools in Australia have cancelled a production of the musical Grease after students complained it's sexist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two schools in Australia have cancelled their production of Grease after students complained it is anti-feminist.

According to reports, pupils at Presbyterian Ladies' College (PLC), based in Perth, claim the 1978 musical contains ‘offensive and sexist’ themes that don’t reflect modern-day Australia.

It was due to be performed by students both at PLC and Scotch College, but this has now been cancelled.

Grease was released in 1978
Grease was released in 1978. Picture: Alamy

PLC principal Cate Begbie and acting Scotch College headmaster Peter Burt said: "A number of PLC students raised concerns whether the musical was appropriate in modern times.

"Scotch College listened respectfully to the girls' concerns and both schools agreed a different musical would be better suited for their joint production in 2022."

Grease originally starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Danny and Sandy, and tells their love story set at Rydell High School.

While Danny is seen as the ‘bad boy’, Sandy starts out as a ‘good girl’ before changing her appearance to keep his interest.

Many people have called Grease 'offensive'
Many people have called Grease 'offensive'. Picture: Alamy

The film has previously caused controversy, with many viewers branding it ‘misogynistic’ on Twitter.

While the opening song sees the T-birds singing lyrics such as 'Did she put up a fight?', Sandy is later made fun of for being a virgin while Rizzo (Stockard Channing) is shamed for being sexually active.

In another scene, Danny's friend Putzie (David Del Rio) is seen hiding so that he can look up the skirts of female students, while same-sex couples are banned on the dancefloor during the big school dance.

When Grease aired on BBC last Christmas, one person wrote on Twitter: "Grease is problematic because the message is that women should change their entire personality and identity in order to be with the man they love".

Someone else said: “Grease sucks on so many levels and the message is pure misogyny.”

Olivia Newton-John was later asked about the backlash, to which she told the Life of Greatness podcast: "I think it's kind of silly. I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s.

"It was a stage play, it's a musical, it's fun. It's a fun movie musical, not to be taken so seriously.

"We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. I didn't see it like that at all, I think it's a fun movie that entertains people."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years

Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint
The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001

Who will feature in the Harry Potter reunion?

There was a lot of drama after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: All the drama that happened after the show
The original cast of Harry Potter is reuniting

Harry Potter stars set to reunite for new TV special to mark 20th anniversary
Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

Trending on Heart

A dog owner has issued a warning after spotting the sticker (left: stock image)

Dog owners warned after mystery stickers found outside homes

Lifestyle

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of baby Rose smiling

Stacey Solomon emotional as she captures baby Rose smiling for the first time

Celebrities

Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets

Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021

Shopping

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

Shopping

Get Christmas sorted with these gift ideas

Christmas gift ideas for Mum: The best beauty, fashion, tech and homeware presents

Christmas

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion
As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

Lifestyle

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first

Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo

Lifestyle

Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules

Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

The Downton Abbey 2 trailer has been released

First Downton Abbey 2 trailer teases Violet Crawley's mysterious past
Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street
Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

This Morning